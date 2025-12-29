Kanye West reunites with kids after Kim Kardashian publicly insulted by PETA  

After celebrating Christmas without their father, Kim Kardashian’s kids finally reunited with Kanye West.
According to Daily Mail, the businesswoman's children, Psalm, Chicago, and Psalm West, were seen enjoying quality time with their dad at Disneyland on Monday, December 29.
In addition to his kids, Kanye was also accompanied by his life partner, Bianca Censori.
However, his eldest daughter, North West, was noticeably absent.
The family was seen being guided by a Disneyland staff member, who led the group through the park as West took a ride on the Incredicoaster.
Ye stepped out in casual attire, opting for a hoodie, sunglasses, and a face mask, accompanied by his kids.
Meanwhile, Bianca rocked in a form-fitting, off-the-shoulder catsuit in black.
This sighting of Kanye West and his three kids, whom he co-parents with Kim Kardashian, came shortly after the television star was slammed by PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals).
As reported by PEOPLE, the 45-year-old American media personality called out for gifting each of her four kids their own dog as their Christmas gifts.
On December 28, the world's largest animal rights foundation's owner, Ingrid Newkirk, shared a statement about Kim’s insensitivity towards animals.
"Puppies are not plushies, and it’s a damn shame that Kim missed the chance to be a spokesperson for shelter pups and instead is being rightly slammed on social media for that," Ingrid lashed out.
As of now, Kim Kardashian, who parted ways with Kanye West in 2022, has not addressed the controversy.