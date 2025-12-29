Entertainment
  By Hania Jamil
'Stranger Things' actor reveals truth about uncut version of Season 5

Dustin's mentor and Hawkins' science teacher, Mr Clarke, has addressed the rumours about a secret extended cut of Stranger Things Season 5.

Days before the series' big finale, Randy Havens, who portrays Scott Clarke, has set the record straight with an Instagram Story, which read, "There's no secret Snyder cut of the show."

picture credit: Randy Havens / Instagram 

Referencing director Zack Snyder's version of the 2017 film Justice League released on HBO Max in 2021, Havens also encouraged fans not to believe all the rumours circulating online.

The actor's response came after an influx of online claims that a number of major scenes and plot lines were cut from the new season's Vol. 2, which has garnered quite a bit of negative attention, as fans were left unsatisfied with what they saw in the three episodes.

Haven's character, Mr Clarke, is a middle school science teacher who often helps Hawkins residents theoretically explain the mysteries surrounding them.

Stranger Things' final season picked up months after the dramatic conclusion of Season 4, and the final episode of Season 5 is set to premiere on Netflix and in limited theatres on December 31.

