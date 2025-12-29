Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Rob Reiner's daughter celebrates her birthday two weeks after parents' murder

Romy Reiner breaks cover to mark her special day just a few days after parents Rob Reiner and Michele Singer’s brutal murders

  • By Sidra Khan
Romy Reiner has finally made her first appearance since the shocking deaths of her parents.

On Sunday, December 28, the Daily Mail reported that the daughter of the late Rob Reiner and Michelle Singer was seen marking her 28th birthday, just two weeks after the couple were allegedly brutally murdered by their son, Nick Reiner.

According to the outlet, Romy made a somber appearance as she marked her special day surrounded by her boyfriend, Alex Silberberg, and loved ones at a beach house.

In the snaps, the birthday girl was seen bundled up in a sweater and pants for the daytime outing.

The Princess Bride director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michelle Singer, were found dead by the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) on Sunday, December 14, in their Brentwood mansion.

Shortly after the couple’s death was reported, their son, Nick Reiner, was arrested by the Los Angeles Police department on two counts of first-degree murder.

On is first court appearance, held on December 17 in Los Angeles Superior Court, the 32-year-old shocked everyone by declining to enter a plea and waived his rights to a speedy arraignment.

Nick’s attorney Alan Jackson told reporters following the court hearing, "There are very, very complex and serious issues that are associated with this case. Those need to be thoroughly, but very carefully, dealt with and examined and looked at and analyzed."

His arraignment has been scheduled for January 7, 2026.

