Beyoncé named billionaire by Forbes after blockbuster year 

The Queen B is ready to rule her empire as a billionaire!
Following a busy year for music and business, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter has officially crossed the billionaire mark, becoming one of the world's wealthiest entertainers.
On Monday, December 29, Forbes named the 44-year-old a billionaire, after she concluded her successful Cowboy Carter Tour in 2025, which grossed over $407 million, after dropping her mega-hit studio album, Cowboy Carter, in 2024.
Her newly achieved status is just not due to music. Since founding Parkwood in 2010, she has been managing her tours, music and merchandising in-house.
Moreover, the Single Ladies hitmaker's other key ventures include Cécred, a hair care line; Sir Davis, a whisky brand; and massive deals, such as an estimated $50-60 million Netflix special related to her 2024 Christmas NFL halftime performance.
Estimates place Beyoncé's 2025 net worth above $1 billion, fuelled by $148 million+ in pre-tax earnings from touring, catalogue royalties, and endorsements.
Notably, Beyoncé is the fifth musician to have joined the billionaire club, after her husband, Jay-Z, Taylor Swift, Rihanna, and Bruce Springsteen.