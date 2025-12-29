Kate Bush left 'heartbroken' after missing friend's Christmas Day swim tragedy

Kate Bush revealed her heartbreak after sharing that her friend went missing during a Christmas Day swim in Devon.
The Running Up That Hill hitmaker said Matthew Upham, a local antiques dealer, was one of her "very dearest friends" who she had known for 30 years.
She noted that Upham's family and friends were "heartbroken" by the news.
The 67-year-old Running Up That Hill singer said Mr Upham's family and friends were "heartbroken" by the news.
Emergency services were called to Budleigh Salterton shortly after 10:25 GMT on December 25 after two men in their 40s and 60s could not be located. The coastguard search operation was called off at about 17:00.
In a tribute on the official Kate Bush website, the 67-year-old noted, "He [Mr Upham] was one of those people who touched everyone he met. He was extraordinarily kind, thoughtful and lived life to the full. He was also a great deal of fun."
She described Upham as a "very strong swimmer" who adored kayaking and understood the sea should be respected.
Continuing the emotional statement Bush penned, "It's so tragic that he lost his life this way. The world has lost someone incredibly special. Thank you Matthew, for being one of the best friends anyone could have."
Notably, as per the BBC report, the latest update from the force on December 26 was that police inquiries were ongoing.