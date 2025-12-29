Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
Entertainment

Kate Bush left 'heartbroken' after missing friend's Christmas Day swim tragedy

The English singer, who gained fresh fame due to 'Stranger Things', shared an emotional statement about close pal

  • By Hania Jamil
Kate Bush left heartbroken after missing friends Christmas Day swim tragedy
Kate Bush left 'heartbroken' after missing friend's Christmas Day swim tragedy

Kate Bush revealed her heartbreak after sharing that her friend went missing during a Christmas Day swim in Devon.

The Running Up That Hill hitmaker said Matthew Upham, a local antiques dealer, was one of her "very dearest friends" who she had known for 30 years.

She noted that Upham's family and friends were "heartbroken" by the news.

The 67-year-old Running Up That Hill singer said Mr Upham's family and friends were "heartbroken" by the news.

Emergency services were called to Budleigh Salterton shortly after 10:25 GMT on December 25 after two men in their 40s and 60s could not be located. The coastguard search operation was called off at about 17:00.

In a tribute on the official Kate Bush website, the 67-year-old noted, "He [Mr Upham] was one of those people who touched everyone he met. He was extraordinarily kind, thoughtful and lived life to the full. He was also a great deal of fun."

She described Upham as a "very strong swimmer" who adored kayaking and understood the sea should be respected.

Continuing the emotional statement Bush penned, "It's so tragic that he lost his life this way. The world has lost someone incredibly special. Thank you Matthew, for being one of the best friends anyone could have."

Notably, as per the BBC report, the latest update from the force on December 26 was that police inquiries were ongoing.

Rob Reiner’s daughter celebrates her birthday two weeks after parents’ murder

Rob Reiner’s daughter celebrates her birthday two weeks after parents’ murder
NewJeans’ comeback shattered as Ador sues Danielle with explosive lawsuit

NewJeans’ comeback shattered as Ador sues Danielle with explosive lawsuit
Millie Bobby Brown breaks silence on ‘depression’ after horrifying rumours

Millie Bobby Brown breaks silence on ‘depression’ after horrifying rumours
Miley Cyrus reveals her smart tactic to secure gigs in hit films

Miley Cyrus reveals her smart tactic to secure gigs in hit films
Britney Spears slams family for dismissing her on Christmas Day

Britney Spears slams family for dismissing her on Christmas Day
Kim Kardashian land in hot water over shocking Christmas gift for kids

Kim Kardashian land in hot water over shocking Christmas gift for kids
Melanie Watson, ‘Diff’rent Strokes’ actress, breathes her last at 57

Melanie Watson, ‘Diff’rent Strokes’ actress, breathes her last at 57
Kris Jenner encounters Kourtney Kardashian's ex after backing Timothée Chalamet

Kris Jenner encounters Kourtney Kardashian's ex after backing Timothée Chalamet
Sean 'Diddy' Combs welcomes son Justin during Christmas visit at Fort Dix

Sean 'Diddy' Combs welcomes son Justin during Christmas visit at Fort Dix
Dua Lipa drops 'very well documented' 2025 highlights ahead of new year

Dua Lipa drops 'very well documented' 2025 highlights ahead of new year
'Camp Rock 3' director spills exciting beans about new music

'Camp Rock 3' director spills exciting beans about new music
French film legend Brigitte Bardot breathes her last at age of 91

French film legend Brigitte Bardot breathes her last at age of 91

Popular News

Kate Bush left 'heartbroken' after missing friend's Christmas Day swim tragedy

Kate Bush left 'heartbroken' after missing friend's Christmas Day swim tragedy
21 minutes ago
FIFA President Gianni Infantino reveals host of Best Awards 2026

FIFA President Gianni Infantino reveals host of Best Awards 2026
32 minutes ago
Millie Bobby Brown breaks silence on ‘depression’ after horrifying rumours

Millie Bobby Brown breaks silence on ‘depression’ after horrifying rumours
3 hours ago