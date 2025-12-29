Olivia Culpo opens up about breakup with Nick Jonas

Olivia Culpo, wife of San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey, recently reflected back on her past relationship with Nick Jonas.
During the premiere of her reality series, The Culpo Sisters, she shared an emotional update about how that phase of her life impacted her personality and life.
The 33-year-old model opened up about her time with Nick Jonas, she moved to Los Angeles, leaving her familiar world behind, without any financial stability.
The breakup, she confessed, left her “with no sense of identity” and struggling to pay rent.
“My whole identity was in him, which is a very common story of a young person in love. I thought we were going to get married… and I just remember night after night looking up at my ceiling thinking, ‘How am I going to pay my rent?,” Olivia said.
Olivia and Nick Jonas started dating in 2013 and broke up in June 2015, ultimately splitting due to long-distance challenges and busy schedules.
At the time, reports suggested Nick also struggled with Olivia’s jealousy, inspiring his hit song Jealous.
However, both moved on in their lives, Nick Jonas tied the knot with Priyanka Chopra in December 2018, and Olivia married Christian McCaffrey in June 2024.