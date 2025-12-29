Entertainment
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Entertainment

Olivia Culpo opens up about breakup with Nick Jonas

Olivia and Nick Jonas started dating in 2013 and broke up in June 2015, ultimately splitting due to long-distance challenges

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Olivia Culpo opens up about breakup with Nick Jonas
Olivia Culpo opens up about breakup with Nick Jonas

Olivia Culpo, wife of San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey, recently reflected back on her past relationship with Nick Jonas.

During the premiere of her reality series, The Culpo Sisters, she shared an emotional update about how that phase of her life impacted her personality and life.

The 33-year-old model opened up about her time with Nick Jonas, she moved to Los Angeles, leaving her familiar world behind, without any financial stability.

The breakup, she confessed, left her “with no sense of identity” and struggling to pay rent.

“My whole identity was in him, which is a very common story of a young person in love. I thought we were going to get married… and I just remember night after night looking up at my ceiling thinking, ‘How am I going to pay my rent?,” Olivia said.

Olivia and Nick Jonas started dating in 2013 and broke up in June 2015, ultimately splitting due to long-distance challenges and busy schedules.

At the time, reports suggested Nick also struggled with Olivia’s jealousy, inspiring his hit song Jealous.

However, both moved on in their lives, Nick Jonas tied the knot with Priyanka Chopra in December 2018, and Olivia married Christian McCaffrey in June 2024.

Beyoncé named billionaire by Forbes after blockbuster year

Beyoncé named billionaire by Forbes after blockbuster year

Kate Winslet makes candid confession on personal chapter she rarely discusses

Kate Winslet makes candid confession on personal chapter she rarely discusses
Kate Bush left 'heartbroken' after missing friend's Christmas Day swim tragedy

Kate Bush left 'heartbroken' after missing friend's Christmas Day swim tragedy
Rob Reiner’s daughter celebrates her birthday two weeks after parents’ murder

Rob Reiner’s daughter celebrates her birthday two weeks after parents’ murder
NewJeans’ comeback shattered as Ador sues Danielle with explosive lawsuit

NewJeans’ comeback shattered as Ador sues Danielle with explosive lawsuit
Millie Bobby Brown breaks silence on ‘depression’ after horrifying rumours

Millie Bobby Brown breaks silence on ‘depression’ after horrifying rumours
Miley Cyrus reveals her smart tactic to secure gigs in hit films

Miley Cyrus reveals her smart tactic to secure gigs in hit films
Britney Spears slams family for dismissing her on Christmas Day

Britney Spears slams family for dismissing her on Christmas Day
Kim Kardashian land in hot water over shocking Christmas gift for kids

Kim Kardashian land in hot water over shocking Christmas gift for kids
Melanie Watson, ‘Diff’rent Strokes’ actress, breathes her last at 57

Melanie Watson, ‘Diff’rent Strokes’ actress, breathes her last at 57
Kris Jenner encounters Kourtney Kardashian's ex after backing Timothée Chalamet

Kris Jenner encounters Kourtney Kardashian's ex after backing Timothée Chalamet
Sean 'Diddy' Combs welcomes son Justin during Christmas visit at Fort Dix

Sean 'Diddy' Combs welcomes son Justin during Christmas visit at Fort Dix

Popular News

Royal Family address rape charges months after Høiby scandal shakes throne

Royal Family address rape charges months after Høiby scandal shakes throne
5 minutes ago
Winter storm wreaks havoc in US, millions under alerts

Winter storm wreaks havoc in US, millions under alerts
24 minutes ago
Gemini’s rapid growth signals shift in AI usage battle

Gemini’s rapid growth signals shift in AI usage battle
10 minutes ago