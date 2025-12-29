Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
Entertainment

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding: Why it may be non-traditional

The 'Lover' hitmaker and the NFL star are planning a wedding after announcing their engagement in August

  • By Hania Jamil
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding: Why it may be non-traditional
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding: Why it may be non-traditional 

Since their surprising engagement announcement in August 2025, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance has been making headlines more than ever before.

Following the exciting Instagram post revealing their new status, the internet has been flooded with alleged wedding details, from the potential venue to the diamond-encrusted gown.

Taylor herself has confirmed that it will be a "big wedding", with even the Prince and Princess of Wales receiving an invite.

Moreover, recent renovations at her 11,000-square-foot Rhode Island mansion have sparked speculations that the wedding ceremony of the century might be taking place there.

However, the details of the nuptials have been carefully kept under wraps, with not even Travis' brother, Jason Kelce, being aware of his role in the wedding.

The NFL player is widely presumed to be his brother's best man; however, when asked during his recent appearance on Good Morning America, Jason suggested that he had not been informed.

He also dropped a hint that, taking a non-traditional turn, there might not even be a best man.

"Time will tell if there is one or anything like that," the 38-year-old explained during his onscreen appearance.

He continued, "I've been given no details on that front. But, you know, I think, however I'm involved, I'll be happy to be, and I'm just happy for those two."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly in full wedding planning mode, with sources close to the couple reporting that they are taking it equally seriously.

Halloween Queen Heidi Klum drops cryptic note after steamy trip with husband

Halloween Queen Heidi Klum drops cryptic note after steamy trip with husband
'Malcolm in the Middle' revival teaser reveals chaotic family reunion

'Malcolm in the Middle' revival teaser reveals chaotic family reunion

'Stranger Things' actor reveals truth about uncut version of Season 5

'Stranger Things' actor reveals truth about uncut version of Season 5
Kanye West reunites with kids after Kim Kardashian publicly insulted by PETA

Kanye West reunites with kids after Kim Kardashian publicly insulted by PETA
Olivia Culpo opens up about breakup with Nick Jonas

Olivia Culpo opens up about breakup with Nick Jonas
Beyoncé named billionaire by Forbes after blockbuster year

Beyoncé named billionaire by Forbes after blockbuster year

Kate Winslet makes candid confession on personal chapter she rarely discusses

Kate Winslet makes candid confession on personal chapter she rarely discusses
Kate Bush left 'heartbroken' after missing friend's Christmas Day swim tragedy

Kate Bush left 'heartbroken' after missing friend's Christmas Day swim tragedy
Rob Reiner’s daughter celebrates her birthday two weeks after parents’ murder

Rob Reiner’s daughter celebrates her birthday two weeks after parents’ murder
NewJeans’ comeback shattered as Ador sues Danielle with explosive lawsuit

NewJeans’ comeback shattered as Ador sues Danielle with explosive lawsuit
Millie Bobby Brown breaks silence on ‘depression’ after horrifying rumours

Millie Bobby Brown breaks silence on ‘depression’ after horrifying rumours
Miley Cyrus reveals her smart tactic to secure gigs in hit films

Miley Cyrus reveals her smart tactic to secure gigs in hit films

Popular News

Halloween Queen Heidi Klum drops cryptic note after steamy trip with husband

Halloween Queen Heidi Klum drops cryptic note after steamy trip with husband
3 minutes ago
'Malcolm in the Middle' revival teaser reveals chaotic family reunion

'Malcolm in the Middle' revival teaser reveals chaotic family reunion

13 minutes ago
Imran Khan makes rare comments on nepotism ahead of his acting comeback

Imran Khan makes rare comments on nepotism ahead of his acting comeback
an hour ago