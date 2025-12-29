Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding: Why it may be non-traditional 

Since their surprising engagement announcement in August 2025, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance has been making headlines more than ever before.
Following the exciting Instagram post revealing their new status, the internet has been flooded with alleged wedding details, from the potential venue to the diamond-encrusted gown.
Taylor herself has confirmed that it will be a "big wedding", with even the Prince and Princess of Wales receiving an invite.
Moreover, recent renovations at her 11,000-square-foot Rhode Island mansion have sparked speculations that the wedding ceremony of the century might be taking place there.
However, the details of the nuptials have been carefully kept under wraps, with not even Travis' brother, Jason Kelce, being aware of his role in the wedding.
The NFL player is widely presumed to be his brother's best man; however, when asked during his recent appearance on Good Morning America, Jason suggested that he had not been informed.
He also dropped a hint that, taking a non-traditional turn, there might not even be a best man.
"Time will tell if there is one or anything like that," the 38-year-old explained during his onscreen appearance.
He continued, "I've been given no details on that front. But, you know, I think, however I'm involved, I'll be happy to be, and I'm just happy for those two."
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly in full wedding planning mode, with sources close to the couple reporting that they are taking it equally seriously.