Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian’s concerns for Justin Bieber fume Travis Barker’s anger

Kourtney Kardashian’s connection with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber blocked by Travis Barker’s ‘jealousy’

  • by Web Desk
  • October 14, 2024


Kourtney Kardashian’s desire to reconnect with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber is said to be testing her marriage with Travis Barker.

Although neither of them confirmed it back then, she was reportedly seeing the Baby singer back in 2015, and after parting ways, settled down happily with their respective partners.

But now that Justin Bieber has been having a very tough time dealing with the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs case, the model wants to reach out for offering words of consolation and support.

In Touch Weekly has informed that Kourtney Kardashian’s husband is however making her small act of kindness difficult with his “jealousy and anger.”

An insider said, “Travis Barker swears he’s not at all threatened by Justin Bieber, but he just finds it extremely disrespectful. Everyone knows Justin Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian hooked up.”

“Whether Kourtney Kardashian wants to admit it or not, and just from an ego perspective, Travis Barker can’t handle the idea of people thinking she’s close to him again,” the individual added.

The source went on to claim that the socialite has a tough time dealing with her spouse’s “possessiveness” and thinks that his “jealousy is annoying.”

But instead of blowing up their marriage over it, she has decided not to contact Justin Bieber because it’s not worth risking two households.

“Ultimately, Kourtney Kardashian is not going to disrespect Travis Barker and go against his wishes, but at the same time, it’s annoying to her,” the insider went on.

According to this person, the media personality doesn’t have any romantic interest in her former flame, although she wishes that her husband “acts more mature” about it.

This is because Kourtney Kardashian allegedly thinks that Justin Bieber is in a really tough spot currently and could use a lot of support.

Ryan Reynolds reveals original ‘Deadpool 3’ ending that featured MAJOR X-Men death

Ryan Reynolds reveals original ‘Deadpool 3’ ending that featured MAJOR X-Men death
Shawn Mendes finally closes door on Camila Cabello romance: 'The room’s open'

Shawn Mendes finally closes door on Camila Cabello romance: 'The room’s open'
King Charles flourishes UK’s investments before flying out of country

King Charles flourishes UK’s investments before flying out of country
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween

Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween

Entertainment News

Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Ryan Reynolds reveals original ‘Deadpool 3’ ending that featured MAJOR X-Men death
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Shawn Mendes finally closes door on Camila Cabello romance: 'The room’s open'
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Andrew Garfield dating Florence Pugh after Kate Tomas split?
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Kylie Jenner gives away her secret beauty tips to rule hearts
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
‘The Simpsons’ showrunner makes shocking admission about show’s eventual end
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
BTS' J-Hope's military discharge announcement leaves ARMY disheartened
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Nicole Kidman fought with Salma Hayek over ‘superiority issues’
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Halle Berry recalls early career struggles: ‘Shared 1 bedroom with 15 girls’
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
'Game of Thrones' auction breaks records with STAGGERING haul
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Rihanna spends SHOCKING amount on hairstyling: ‘no room for a bad hair day’
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Tom Holland follows footsteps of Blake Lively for new business venture