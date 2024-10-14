Kourtney Kardashian’s concerns for Justin Bieber fume Travis Barker’s anger

Kourtney Kardashian’s desire to reconnect with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber is said to be testing her marriage with Travis Barker.
Although neither of them confirmed it back then, she was reportedly seeing the Baby singer back in 2015, and after parting ways, settled down happily with their respective partners.
But now that Justin Bieber has been having a very tough time dealing with the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs case, the model wants to reach out for offering words of consolation and support.
In Touch Weekly has informed that Kourtney Kardashian’s husband is however making her small act of kindness difficult with his “jealousy and anger.”
An insider said, “Travis Barker swears he’s not at all threatened by Justin Bieber, but he just finds it extremely disrespectful. Everyone knows Justin Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian hooked up.”
“Whether Kourtney Kardashian wants to admit it or not, and just from an ego perspective, Travis Barker can’t handle the idea of people thinking she’s close to him again,” the individual added.
The source went on to claim that the socialite has a tough time dealing with her spouse’s “possessiveness” and thinks that his “jealousy is annoying.”
But instead of blowing up their marriage over it, she has decided not to contact Justin Bieber because it’s not worth risking two households.
“Ultimately, Kourtney Kardashian is not going to disrespect Travis Barker and go against his wishes, but at the same time, it’s annoying to her,” the insider went on.
According to this person, the media personality doesn’t have any romantic interest in her former flame, although she wishes that her husband “acts more mature” about it.
This is because Kourtney Kardashian allegedly thinks that Justin Bieber is in a really tough spot currently and could use a lot of support.