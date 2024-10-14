Health

Top 3 superfoods to effectively combat inflammation

Studies suggest that some foods can be extremely beneficial to fight inflammation

  by Web Desk
  • October 14, 2024
Many people view inflammation as a result of an injury or disease, however, not having a balanced diet can also lead to chronic inflammation.

According to studies and health experts, some foods prove to be much beneficial for battling inflammation, which is why it is strongly advised to incorporate anti-inflammatory foods such as berries and vegetables in the diet.

Here’s the list of top 3 anti-inflammatory food to keep inflammation at bay.

1- Berries:

Berries are small fruits that are a powerhouse of vitamins, fiber and minerals that help the body fight against inflammation.

Berries such as strawberry, blackberry, blueberry, raspberry, are a full of antioxidants which help decreasing the risk of inflammation.

As per 2018 review of research, berries contain phytochemicals which may help delay cancer development and progression, reported Healthline.

2- Green tea:

Green tea is renowned for its anti-inflammatory and is often regarded as one of the healthiest beverages in the world.

According to some researches, intake of green tea reduces the risk of heart disease, cancer obesity, Alzheimer’s disease, and many other conditions, due to its antioxidant rich properties.

3- Extra virgin olive oil:

Extra virgin olive oil is regarded as one of the healthiest fats and is often suggested by dieticians to incorporate in the diet.

Being rich in monosaturated fats, olive oil serves as a staple in mediterranean diet, which is a well-known anti-inflammatory and healthy diet pattern.

As per Healthline, olive oil reduces the risk of heart disease, brain cancer, obesity, and several other serious health concerns.

