Sports

Nigeria’s Super Eagles withdraw from Libya qualifier, call travel experience ‘disgraceful’

The team was due to land in Benghazi on Sunday, but their plan was redirected to Al Abraq

  • by Web Desk
  • October 14, 2024
Nigeria’s Super Eagles withdraw from Libya qualifier, call travel experience ‘disgraceful’
Nigeria’s Super Eagles withdraw from Libya qualifier, call travel experience ‘disgraceful’

Super Eagles, the Nigerian football team plans to boycott their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Libya as their players were badly stuck at an airport overnight.

As per multiple outlets, the team was due to land in Benghazi on Sunday, but their plan was redirected to Al Abraq, located approximately 230km (143 miles) away from their destination.

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) said in a statement that the team were “completely abandoned” and later locked inside the building.

Team captain William Troost-Ekong said that the whole squad decided not to take part in the game.

He said, "As the captain together with the team we have decided that we will not play this game.”

William further added, "I’ve experienced stuff before playing away in Africa but this is disgraceful behaviour."

Meanwhile, the Libyan Football Federation (LFF) said that it “was deeply concerned” about the situation.

LFF said that disruptions can occur due to routine air traffic protocols, and we hope that this misunderstanding “can be resolved with understanding and goodwill.”

Ryan Reynolds reveals original ‘Deadpool 3’ ending that featured MAJOR X-Men death

Ryan Reynolds reveals original ‘Deadpool 3’ ending that featured MAJOR X-Men death
Shawn Mendes finally closes door on Camila Cabello romance: 'The room’s open'

Shawn Mendes finally closes door on Camila Cabello romance: 'The room’s open'
King Charles flourishes UK’s investments before flying out of country

King Charles flourishes UK’s investments before flying out of country
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween

Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween

Sports News

Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
England captain Ben Stokes set to lead team in crucial Test match against Pakistan
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
PCB backs decision to drop Babar Azam from England’s test squad
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
THIS icon turns down Manchester United offer to replace Erik ten Hag
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Novak Djokovic leaves China ‘in style’ after Shanghai Masters loss: See
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
NFL new sensation Caleb Williams all set to shine against Jaguars
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Cristiano Ronaldo hails ‘important win’ over Poland in Nations League
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Novak Djokovic all set to face Jannik Sinner in Shanghai Masters finals
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
MS Dhoni sets social media abuzz with stylish side-fade look
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Martin Brundle raises concerns after Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes felt ‘trapped’
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
David Beckham hails ‘incredible daughter’ Harper on Day of Girls
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Novak Djokovic secures spot in Shanghai semi-finals with win over Jakub Mensik
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
PCB reveals new selection committee with key appointments