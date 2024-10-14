Nigeria’s Super Eagles withdraw from Libya qualifier, call travel experience ‘disgraceful’

Super Eagles, the Nigerian football team plans to boycott their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Libya as their players were badly stuck at an airport overnight.
As per multiple outlets, the team was due to land in Benghazi on Sunday, but their plan was redirected to Al Abraq, located approximately 230km (143 miles) away from their destination.
The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) said in a statement that the team were “completely abandoned” and later locked inside the building.
Team captain William Troost-Ekong said that the whole squad decided not to take part in the game.
He said, "As the captain together with the team we have decided that we will not play this game.”
William further added, "I’ve experienced stuff before playing away in Africa but this is disgraceful behaviour."
Meanwhile, the Libyan Football Federation (LFF) said that it “was deeply concerned” about the situation.
LFF said that disruptions can occur due to routine air traffic protocols, and we hope that this misunderstanding “can be resolved with understanding and goodwill.”