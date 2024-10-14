Royal

Royal Family fails to disclose official gifts for 4 years

Buckingham Palace under fire for failing to reveal Royal gifts amid transparency concerns

  • by Web Desk
  • October 14, 2024
Royal Family fails to disclose official gifts for 4 years
Royal Family fails to disclose official gifts for 4 years

The Royal Family has failed to reveal their official gifts list for the past four years, despite previously promising to publish an annual list.

The Palace has blamed the significant delay in publishing royal gift lists to the pandemic, the transition of reign following Queen Elizabeth II's death in October 2022 and then planning for last year’s coronation.

One of the Palace’s spokespersons told The Mail, "We will publish the details when the records are up to date following the transition of reign."

The Palace statement comes amid growing concerns over the Royal Family's gift acceptance practices, with anti-monarchy campaigners arguing for greater transparency.

The last annual list of official gifts was published in April 2020, leaving a significant gap in public records.

This lack of transparency about royal gifts has reignited discussions about previous scandals, including the "cash-for-honors" allegations around the Duchess of Sussex's £500,000 diamond earrings, gifted by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince.

"If we demand high standards from politicians, we must demand those same standards from the royals,” Graham Smith, chief executive of Republic, noted.

According to the Royal gift acceptance guidelines, which first established in 1995 and updated later on, personal gifts can only be kept under strict conditions, for example is it is less than £150 or given by someone with whom the royal has an established relationship.

Otherwise, gifts will be considered as "official" and not personal property of individual royals.

Ryan Reynolds reveals original ‘Deadpool 3’ ending that featured MAJOR X-Men death

Ryan Reynolds reveals original ‘Deadpool 3’ ending that featured MAJOR X-Men death
Shawn Mendes finally closes door on Camila Cabello romance: 'The room’s open'

Shawn Mendes finally closes door on Camila Cabello romance: 'The room’s open'
King Charles flourishes UK’s investments before flying out of country

King Charles flourishes UK’s investments before flying out of country
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween

Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween

Royal News

Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
King Charles flourishes UK’s investments before flying out of country
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
King Charles ‘struggling to win’ as Prince William grabs control over monarchy
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
King Charles joins Prince William to push Duchess Sophie ahead of Princess Anne
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Princess Eugenie accused of continuously upstaging Princess Beatrice
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Duchess Sophie reduces to tears after hearing heartbreaking truth
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Princess Kate attends Prince Louis' first football match after beating cancer
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
King Charles’ engagements in Australia conditioned on frightening demand
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Queen Camilla’s son shares REAL reason for still calling her 'Your Highness'
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Kate Middleton sets key condition to make her next big appearance
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
King Charles lands in huge trouble before Australia, Samoa trip
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Princess Eugenie marks 6 years with husband Jack, shares cute family photo
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Prince Andrew plans BIG as daughters Beatrice, Eugenie seek King Charles’ forgiveness