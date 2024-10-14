Royal Family fails to disclose official gifts for 4 years

The Royal Family has failed to reveal their official gifts list for the past four years, despite previously promising to publish an annual list.
The Palace has blamed the significant delay in publishing royal gift lists to the pandemic, the transition of reign following Queen Elizabeth II's death in October 2022 and then planning for last year’s coronation.
One of the Palace’s spokespersons told The Mail, "We will publish the details when the records are up to date following the transition of reign."
The Palace statement comes amid growing concerns over the Royal Family's gift acceptance practices, with anti-monarchy campaigners arguing for greater transparency.
The last annual list of official gifts was published in April 2020, leaving a significant gap in public records.
This lack of transparency about royal gifts has reignited discussions about previous scandals, including the "cash-for-honors" allegations around the Duchess of Sussex's £500,000 diamond earrings, gifted by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince.
"If we demand high standards from politicians, we must demand those same standards from the royals,” Graham Smith, chief executive of Republic, noted.
According to the Royal gift acceptance guidelines, which first established in 1995 and updated later on, personal gifts can only be kept under strict conditions, for example is it is less than £150 or given by someone with whom the royal has an established relationship.
Otherwise, gifts will be considered as "official" and not personal property of individual royals.