King Charles ‘struggling to win’ as Prince William grabs control over monarchy

King Charles is doing everything possible to keep his monarchy afloat despite not keeping well health-wise.
On October 18, he will be temporarily pausing his cancer treatment for going on a royal tour to Australia alongside Queen Camilla.
According to Daily Beast, this alone shows the lengths His Majesty is willing to go just to save the British throne, but it’s a “fight he’s struggling to win.”
Couple of weeks back, Kate Middleton and Prince William released the longest video ever they’ve ever shared online.
It featured their three children as well as the Princess of Wales’ parents, Mike and Carole Middleton, but there was no sign of King Charles or Queen Camilla.
Royal expert Tom Skyes recently revealed that the footage “wasn’t signed off by the king.”
Just as 2024 progressed, Prince William was seen grabbing control over most things with “executive power and influence is already flowing” his way.
“To get away with such cheek showed Prince William and Kate Middle have an instinctive understanding of how the power dynamic has shifted since King Charles’ diagnosis,” Tom Skyes wrote.
As the Prince of Wales grew comfortable with the idea of becoming the next heir soon, His Majesty was reportedly doing nothing at all to conserve his energy for the upcoming tour to Australia.
He was taking a break in Scotland alongside Queen Camilla for the past few months with the two making rare appearances for public engagements, except for weekly visits to Sunday’s church service.
A source said, “I think there has been a lot of positive spin about King Charles doing well, getting back to work and so on.”
“But, you know, he has cancer. He is not well. You only have to look at photographs from now compared to a year ago and it’s obvious. He has lost a lot of weight and aged considerably,” the individual added.
Still, King Charles is going ahead to reflect his “workaholic” nature just to keep it all glued together despite Queen Camilla’s “protests.”