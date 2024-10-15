Shawn Mendes finally closes door on Camila Cabello romance: 'The room’s open'

Shawn Mendes has definitely “room for someone else” after Camila Cabello split!
During a long interview with Jon Mayer for Interview Magazine, published on Monday, the Señorita singer opened up about his current love life after a high-profile public breakup with Cabello in 2022.
When asked about if there is room for someone else in his life right now, Mendes replied, “Absolutely.”
“I refuse to let the industry consume me at this point. I finally realized that giving everything to music is not the best thing for my relationship with it. If I really want it to shine, I need to have other love in my life,” he admitted.
Mendes wnt on to add, “And if I want that love to shine, I need to have music.”
After spilling too much, Mendes chuckled and admitted that he is about to say things that he probably shouldn’t.
However, he further added, “The room’s open. Right now I’m trying to not overromanticize every single thing. If there’s a good thing, I’m going to let it be a good thing and not suffocate it.”
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello dated for two years before splitting in November 2021.