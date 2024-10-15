Entertainment

Shawn Mendes finally closes door on Camila Cabello romance: 'The room’s open'

Shawn Mendes opened up about current love life after Camila Cabello split

  • by Web Desk
  • October 15, 2024
Shawn Mendes speaks up about his current love life after Camila Cabello split
Shawn Mendes speaks up about his current love life after Camila Cabello split

Shawn Mendes has definitely “room for someone else” after Camila Cabello split!

During a long interview with Jon Mayer for Interview Magazine, published on Monday, the Señorita singer opened up about his current love life after a high-profile public breakup with Cabello in 2022.

When asked about if there is room for someone else in his life right now, Mendes replied, “Absolutely.”

“I refuse to let the industry consume me at this point. I finally realized that giving everything to music is not the best thing for my relationship with it. If I really want it to shine, I need to have other love in my life,” he admitted.

Mendes wnt on to add, “And if I want that love to shine, I need to have music.”

After spilling too much, Mendes chuckled and admitted that he is about to say things that he probably shouldn’t.

However, he further added, “The room’s open. Right now I’m trying to not overromanticize every single thing. If there’s a good thing, I’m going to let it be a good thing and not suffocate it.”

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello dated for two years before splitting in November 2021.

Ryan Reynolds reveals original ‘Deadpool 3’ ending that featured MAJOR X-Men death

Ryan Reynolds reveals original ‘Deadpool 3’ ending that featured MAJOR X-Men death
Shawn Mendes finally closes door on Camila Cabello romance: 'The room’s open'

Shawn Mendes finally closes door on Camila Cabello romance: 'The room’s open'
King Charles flourishes UK’s investments before flying out of country

King Charles flourishes UK’s investments before flying out of country
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween

Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween

Entertainment News

Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Ryan Reynolds reveals original ‘Deadpool 3’ ending that featured MAJOR X-Men death
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Andrew Garfield dating Florence Pugh after Kate Tomas split?
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Kylie Jenner gives away her secret beauty tips to rule hearts
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Kourtney Kardashian’s concerns for Justin Bieber fume Travis Barker’s anger
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
‘The Simpsons’ showrunner makes shocking admission about show’s eventual end
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
BTS' J-Hope's military discharge announcement leaves ARMY disheartened
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Nicole Kidman fought with Salma Hayek over ‘superiority issues’
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Halle Berry recalls early career struggles: ‘Shared 1 bedroom with 15 girls’
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
'Game of Thrones' auction breaks records with STAGGERING haul
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Rihanna spends SHOCKING amount on hairstyling: ‘no room for a bad hair day’
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Tom Holland follows footsteps of Blake Lively for new business venture