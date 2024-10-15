Entertainment

Ryan Reynolds reveals original ‘Deadpool 3’ ending that featured MAJOR X-Men death

  • by Web Desk
  • October 15, 2024
Ryan Reynolds has dropped a bombshell about original ending of the Deadpool and Wolverine, revealing the beloved character that was meant die.

The Deadpool actor, who has been sharing behind-the-scenes of the film since its release, took to his Instagram account on Monday to take the lid off from the original Deadpool 3 ending which did not make it to the cut.

“I had Like A Prayer in my head for the 3rd Deadpool film since 2017,” he penned alongside a recording clip of Madonna’s song which plays during the Time Ripper sequence.

Reynolds went on to share, “Before Wolverine entered the chat, It was largely gonna be the same *single shot, motion-control sequence I’d dreamed of, but my dance partner was originally COLOSSUS — who would have died in the preceding scene, launching Deadpool into a state of pure rage and revenge… all set to @madonna’s inspired and singular song, Like A Prayer.”

“Obviously, Hugh joining changed the destiny for everyone. (And Colossus, along with his virginity, stayed intact),” he added.

Thankfully, Deadpool & Wolverine fans can take a sigh of relief that it does not kill off any of the main X-Men characters in the final draft. 



