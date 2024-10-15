Olivia Rodrigo addresses fans after dramatic stage incident

Olivia Rodrigo has finally addressed her dramatic stage fall incident at Melbourne concert.
The deja vu singer met with a tragic incident during her performance in front of around 14,000 fans at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena on Monday night for her fourth and final concert in the city.
Rodrigo's stage fell moment was captured by fans. As shown in the viral video she was enthusiastically running on stage when she fell through a trapdoor.
In seconds she got back and reassured concertgoers she wasn't hurt. "Oh my God, that was fun," she jokingly told the crowd, adding, "I'm OK."
The Obsessed songstress added, "Sometimes there's just a hole in the stage. That's all right."
She resumed, “Where was I?" she said, continuing, "How are we doing tonight, Melbourne?"
Soon after her video went viral, Rodrigo made fun of the scene by commenting on a TikTok video that repeatedly showed her falling, alongside a caption, "#subtleforeshadowing.”
She subsequently added, "I am ok hahaha" in a reply.
Notably, the Guts World Tour kicked off with a North American run in February, followed by the tour's European and ended North American legs in the summer.