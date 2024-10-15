Joey King pokes fun at Sabrina Carpenter in hilarious tribute

Sabirna Carpenter didn't fail to impress her longtime bestie Joey King.
The Kissing Booth famed actress turned to her Instagram account on Monday night to express her emotions after enjoying "time of her life" at Sabrina's Short n' Sweet concert in Chicago.
Joey shared a carousel of images offering a peek into her fun-filled night of the Espresso hitmaker's fifth concert.
In the first photo, Sabrina and Joey struck a sultry pose standing close to each other.
Next in the series was a video of Joey shaking a leg with a little girl, while screaming the lyrics of Sabrina's song.
The carousel also included a group photo of A Family Affair actress with the Please Please Please singer and others.
Joey wore a casual pink t-shirt, pairing it with a mini skirt in a darker shade of the same color.
To add more style to her chic fit, she wore a matching baseball cap, and finished her look with white joggers.
Joey King paid a sweet yet hilarious tribute to her bestie, as she wrote in the caption, "I got to see my wife perform in chi town last night and I cried of course, she’s just the shortest and sweetest pop star I’ve ever seen, I might let her make me Juno."
The Bullet Train actress also shared a backstage photo of her warmly hugging Sabrina.
"I love you my brina, perfect girl. perfect show. Lucky to watch you shine," wrote the 30-year-old actress in the photo caption.