Oscars 2026: 5 female nominees poised to win Best Actress race

From Demi Moore to Cynthia Erivo: Here's a list of five talented actresses who got nominated for 2026 Oscars

  By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Oscars 2026: 5 female nominees poised to win Best Actress race

This year's Best Actress race at the 97th Academy Awards will go down in the history books, with five talented women eyeing the top prize.

The nominees for 2026 Oscars are Mikey Madison for Anora, Cynthia Erivo for Wicked, Karla Sofía Gascón for Emilia Pérez, Demi Moore for The Substance and Fernanda Torres for I'm Still Here.

Let's take a look at these talented actresses' acting careers and milestones.

Cynthia Erivo:

Cynthia Erivo, who won an Oscars nomination for Wicked movie, is not only a talented actress but also a singer.

Known for her work on both stage and screen, Cynthia has won many awards and honours in her stellar career including a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical.

Her hit films include Pinocchio, The Outsider, Bad Times at the El Royale and Widows.

Karla Sofía Gascón:

Karla Sofía Gascón has earned the 97th Academy Awards nomination for her character in Emilia Pérez.

The 53-year old Spanish actress rose to fame after getting featured in the comedy film The Noble Family and the narcoseries El Señor de los Cielos.

Karla, who starred in hit films such as Nosotros Los Nobles and Rebelde, also has Cannes Best Actress Award, BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role, Golden Globe Award for Best Actress and Critics' Choice Movie Award for Best Actress under her belt.

Mikey Madison:

Mikey Madison, who has won Academy Award for Best Actress, is best known for her dynamic and emotionally charged performances.

She gained early recognition for her role as Max Fox in the FX series Better Things. Mikey’s film career includes standout roles such as Susan Atkins in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Amber Freeman in Scream.

The talented star has also won the 97th Academy Awards nomination for her role Ani in Anora.

Demi Moore:

The renowned American actress and producer, Demi Moor, has a successful spanning over four decades.

She rose to fame in the 1980s with roles in films like St. Elmo’s Fire and became a major Hollywood star through hits such as Ghost, A Few Good Men and G.I. Jane.

Known for being one of the highest-paid actresses of her time, Demi has landed 2026 Oscars nomination for The Substance.

Fernanda Torres:

Fernanda Torres, who gained national recognition with her award-winning performance in Eu Sei Que Vou Te Amar, has earned the 97th Academy Awards nomination for her role in I'm Still Here.

Other than being a versatile actress, Fernando is also an accomplished author and columnist.

During her marvellous acting career, the 60-year old Brazilian actress has starred in Love Me Forever or Never, The House of Sand and Foreign Land.

To note, the 98th Academy Awards are set to take place on March 16, 2026.

