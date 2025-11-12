Jennifer Aniston breaks silence amid Jim Curtis engagement rumours

Entertainment

  • By Hafsa Noor
Jennifer Aniston has opened up about her “special” boyfriend, Jim Curtis, amid ongoing engagement rumours.

The Friends star, 56, got candid about her relationship with the hypnotherapist, 50, during a chat with Elle as a 2025 Women in Hollywood honoree.

She admitted that her partner is "quite extraordinary."

Jennifer shared, “Hypnotism is one of the many things that he does. He’s quite extraordinary, and helps many, many people. He’s very special, very normal, and very kind, and wants to help people heal, move through their trauma and stagnation into clarity. It’s a beautiful thing to commit your life to.”

The Morning Show star’s remarks comes after she made her relationship with Jim Instagram official.

Amid her growing romance, a source told Heat magazine, "They’ve been headed down this route for a good while. She’s very open with friends that Jim’s the one for her and she sees him as someone she’d love to grow old with.”

The insider added, "And by all accounts, she doesn’t want a long engagement, either."

On the work front, Jennifer is currently in the midst of season 4 of The Morning Show, which premiered in September.

Meanwhile, the other women named as part of Elle's latest honor include Emily Blunt, Jessie Buckley, Chase Infiniti, Hailee Steinfeld and Teyana Taylor.

