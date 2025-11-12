Entertainment

Taylor Swift drops huge update on much-awaited 'The End of an Era' series

The 14-time Grammy winning artist will premiere her 6-episodes documentary, 'The End of an Era' in December this year

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Taylor Swift drops huge update on much-awaited 'The End of an Era' series

Taylor Swift has shared a huge update on her highly anticipated Disney docu-series, The End of an Era. 

On Wednesday, November 12, the Life of a Showgirl crooner turned to her Instagram account to announce that the trailer of her 6-episode docu-series will be released tomorrow, Thursday, November 13.

On her Instagram Stories, Swift shared an official poster of her documentary, showing herself carrying a guitar during her headline-grabbing concert, The Eras Tour.

"Tune into @goodmorningamerica tomorrow to catch the official trailer for 'The End of an Era," the 14 Grammy-winning artist noted. 

P.C.: Taylor Swift/Instagram
P.C.: Taylor Swift/Instagram 

This update of her short documentary comes a month after the critically acclaimed actress, whose name was noticeably absent from the 2026 Grammy awards nominations, announced the release of the second part of the 2023 Eras Tour film.

On October 13, the 35-year-old popstar unveiled the Eras Tour documentary on December 12, one day before her 36th birthday celebrations.

"It was the End of an Era, and we knew it. We wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives, so we allowed filmmakers to capture this tour and all the stories woven throughout it as it wound down. And to film the final show in its entirety," Taylor Swift stated in the caption. 

The docuseries features behind-the-scenes footage and interviews, accompanied by a full concert film of the final show, which includes The Tortured Poets Department set. 

