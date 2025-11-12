Entertainment

Taylor Swift receives invite from Backstreet Boys for duet in LA

Backstreet Boys memeber AJ McLean invites Taylor Swift for a suprise performance in Las Vegas concert

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Taylor Swift receives invite from Backstreet Boys for duet in LA
Taylor Swift receives invite from Backstreet Boys for duet in LA 

Taylor Swift has received a heartwarming invite from Backstreet Boys member for a surprise duet in Los Angeles.

During a chat with TMZ, the lead member of the boyband AJ McLean expressed interest in performing with the Grammy winner during their upcoming show at Sphere Las Vegas.

He said, "I don't know if she'd ever do it, but I think Taylor [Swift] would absolutely destroy it. She is a fan, and we're a massive fan of hers. I mean, she's the sweetest. She's been so kind to my daughters anytime that we've had a chance to hang out and meet her at her shows. She's just the best."

AJ added, "Taylor, if you want, come see the show first, so you know what's going on. And then you can figure out if you want to come up with up with us. We're not going to say no."

The American singer also teaser a possibility of a Backstreet Boys collaboration with Taylor when he posted an Instagram video of himself dancing and singing along to the Elizabeth Taylor mashup.

He captioned the reel, "Come on now you know one of us had to! @taylorswift !"

To which, Taylor responded in the comment section, "OH HI AJ OH MY GOD."

On the work front, the 35-year old crooner recently released a new album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Oscars 2026: 5 female nominees poised to win Best Actress race

Oscars 2026: 5 female nominees poised to win Best Actress race
From Demi Moore to Cynthia Erivo: Here's a list of five talented actresses who got nominated for 2026 Oscars

NewJeans' Hyein, Haerin make shocking decision after intense legal chaos

NewJeans' Hyein, Haerin make shocking decision after intense legal chaos
NewJeans' Hyein and Haerin reveal their next move following sensational legal battle

Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Charli XCX propel UK music industry amid AI threats

Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Charli XCX propel UK music industry amid AI threats
Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and Charli XCX helped boost the UK economy by a whopping amount in 2024

Hailey Bieber shares secret to strong marriage with Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber shares secret to strong marriage with Justin Bieber
The Rhode founder revealed how she and husband the 'Swag' crooner are juggling with parenthood

Brad Pitt’s ‘obsession’ with Angelina Jolie sparks trouble with Ines de Ramon

Brad Pitt’s ‘obsession’ with Angelina Jolie sparks trouble with Ines de Ramon
The ‘F1’ actor’s ‘obsessive’ behavior toward his ex-wife Angelina Jolie triggers concerns in his relationship with girlfriend Ines de Ramon

Jennifer Lawrence mingles with Kylie, Kendall Jenner after criticizing Kourtney Kardashian

Jennifer Lawrence mingles with Kylie, Kendall Jenner after criticizing Kourtney Kardashian
'The Hunger Games' starlet along with 'The Kardashians' stars spotted at a VIP dinner held at the Dior flagship store

Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater quash split buzz with low-key romantic move

Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater quash split buzz with low-key romantic move
‘Wicked’ stars Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are speculated to have broken up

Kylie Jenner sets record straight on Timothée Chalamet breakup rumours

Kylie Jenner sets record straight on Timothée Chalamet breakup rumours
Kylie Jenner subtly addresses Timothée Chalamet split reports with heartfelt move

Ana de Armas finds new love after Tom Cruise split?

Ana de Armas finds new love after Tom Cruise split?
Ana de Armas sparks romance rumours after Tom Cruise split

Sabrina Carpenter to captivate in enchanting ‘Alice in Wonderland’ musical

Sabrina Carpenter to captivate in enchanting ‘Alice in Wonderland’ musical
The ‘Manchild’ singer is set to lead Universal’s magical musical inspired by Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’

Celebrity deaths in 2025: Stars who left the fans mourning this year

Celebrity deaths in 2025: Stars who left the fans mourning this year
From the prince of darkness to a young South Korean actress, the world has suffered a great deal of loss in 2025

Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ team clarifies prison call & reveals his work duties

Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ team clarifies prison call & reveals his work duties
The disgraced music mogul is now at Federal Correctional Institution Fort Dix in New Jersey