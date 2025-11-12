Taylor Swift receives invite from Backstreet Boys for duet in LA 

Taylor Swift has received a heartwarming invite from Backstreet Boys member for a surprise duet in Los Angeles.
During a chat with TMZ, the lead member of the boyband AJ McLean expressed interest in performing with the Grammy winner during their upcoming show at Sphere Las Vegas.
He said, "I don't know if she'd ever do it, but I think Taylor [Swift] would absolutely destroy it. She is a fan, and we're a massive fan of hers. I mean, she's the sweetest. She's been so kind to my daughters anytime that we've had a chance to hang out and meet her at her shows. She's just the best."
AJ added, "Taylor, if you want, come see the show first, so you know what's going on. And then you can figure out if you want to come up with up with us. We're not going to say no."
The American singer also teaser a possibility of a Backstreet Boys collaboration with Taylor when he posted an Instagram video of himself dancing and singing along to the Elizabeth Taylor mashup.
He captioned the reel, "Come on now you know one of us had to! @taylorswift !"
To which, Taylor responded in the comment section, "OH HI AJ OH MY GOD."
On the work front, the 35-year old crooner recently released a new album, The Life of a Showgirl.