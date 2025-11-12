'Super Mario Galaxy Movie' trailer released: Check out cast, more

Nintendo and Universal have officially released a trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie during a Nintendo Direct livestream on Wednesday, sparking excitement among fans.
The sequel continues from where the first one ended with Mario and Luigi teasing a tiny Bowser, who remains a tiny prisoner after consuming a mini Mushroom.
The trailer shows Peach and Mario watching shooting stars and traveling into space later with Toad and Luigi.
The returning voice cast for the highly anticipated movie includes Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Jack Black as Bowser, and Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek.
Furthermore, the Captain Marvel star Brie Larson will voice Rosalina and Benny Safdie will voice Bowser Jr. in the upcoming Super Mario Galaxy Movie.
The first movie, The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023), was a blockbuster movie which earned $1.3 billion all across the globe.
The new movie is directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, with Matthew Fogel returning as writer.
Super Mario Galaxy Movie release date
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will hit the cinema on April 3, 2026 across the US and several states and on April 24, 2026, in Japan, with select territories releasing throughout April.