NewJeans' Hyein, Haerin make shocking decision after intense legal chaos

NewJeans' Hyein and Haerin reveal their next move following sensational legal battle

  By Fatima Hassan
NewJeans' Hyein and Haerin have revealed their upcoming move after an emotionally charged legal chaos.  

After a grueling legal battle with their management company, HYBE, the two prominent members of the popular South Korean girl group have announced that they continue working with their original label, ADOR. 

On Wednesday, November 12, the South Korean record label released an official statement via social media, announcing that Hyein and Haerin have decided to adhere to their contracts with the music company, per media reports. 

In the bombshell statement, the company assures to support the two female artists in pursuing their respective musical careers, despite their ongoing battle with their previous music company, ADOR.

This update comes a few days after the Seoul Court announced a verdict that the exclusive contracts between NewJeans and ADOR remain valid, dismissing the group's attempt to terminate the agreements that had begun in 2024.

For the uninitiated, the legal battle arose after ADOR's parent company, HYBE, dismissed former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin, who was also leading NewJeans, claiming that the contract had been broken while attempting to pursue independent activities.

However, a court has ruled that the contract remains valid until 2029, with NewJeans losing the legal battle and being unable to act independently during this period.

As Haerin and Hyein chart their path back with ADOR, the futures of the remaining NewJeans members, including Minji, Hanni, and Danielle, remain uncertain. 

