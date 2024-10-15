Trending

Diljit Dosanjh, Pitbull collaborate for title track of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

Kartik Aaryan shares the teaser of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' title track

  • by Web Desk
  • October 15, 2024
Kartik Aaryan shared the teaser of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 title track
Kartik Aaryan shared the teaser of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' title track 

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 title track is ready to blow your mind with an epic global collaboration!

Teaming up for this one-of-a-kind banger happened to be none other than Pitbull and the Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh.

Reports stated that the ace musician Tanishk Bagchi will also hype up the track with the South African music genre of Amapiano.

The teaser has created an ultimate spooky supernatural-comedy showdown with Kartik Aaryan lighting up the dance floor and lip-syncing to the electrifying track.


This epic fusion of desi beats, global vibes will have fans waiting all through Diwali for the biggest banger of the year.

While the Pyaar Ka Punchnama star will return to the third installment of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, the Animal actress Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan have been roped in to play the female lead.

To note, this is not the the first time Pitbull serenaded India with his soothing vocals as previously he joined forces with Guru Randhawa from India.

As for Diljit Dosanjh, he has has worked with Sia, Saweetie, Ed Sheeran and more global icons during the tenure of his career. 

Diljit Dosanjh, Pitbull collaborate for title track of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

Diljit Dosanjh, Pitbull collaborate for title track of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'
Olivia Rodrigo addresses fans after dramatic stage incident

Olivia Rodrigo addresses fans after dramatic stage incident
Taylor Swift enjoys baseball match with boyfriend Travis Kelce in N.Y.C

Taylor Swift enjoys baseball match with boyfriend Travis Kelce in N.Y.C
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?

Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?

Trending News

Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha enjoy seaside moment in Turkey
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?
Alia Bhatt makes emotional health confession after ‘Jigra’ release
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan remembers uncle Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his 76th birthday
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?
Alia Bhatt receives loads of love from Samantha Ruth Prabhu amid 'Jigra' criticism
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?
Ananya Panday displays her love for crying: 'I feel really good'
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?
Kareena Kapoor offers major 'Monday Motivation' with Mat Pilates session
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?
Hania Amir acknowledges 'Jigra' star Alia Bhatt's talent
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?
Vaani Kapoor's film 'Khel Khel Mein' hits Netflix screens
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?
Ranbir Kapoor channels 'Channa Mereya' vibes in viral clip from fashion show
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?
Maya Ali gushes over fellow actor Bilal Ashraf's sizzling photoshoot
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?
Sonam Kapoor shares cutesy picture of her son Vayu: 'growin up quick'