Diljit Dosanjh, Pitbull collaborate for title track of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 title track is ready to blow your mind with an epic global collaboration!
Teaming up for this one-of-a-kind banger happened to be none other than Pitbull and the Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh.
Reports stated that the ace musician Tanishk Bagchi will also hype up the track with the South African music genre of Amapiano.
The teaser has created an ultimate spooky supernatural-comedy showdown with Kartik Aaryan lighting up the dance floor and lip-syncing to the electrifying track.
This epic fusion of desi beats, global vibes will have fans waiting all through Diwali for the biggest banger of the year.
While the Pyaar Ka Punchnama star will return to the third installment of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, the Animal actress Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan have been roped in to play the female lead.
To note, this is not the the first time Pitbull serenaded India with his soothing vocals as previously he joined forces with Guru Randhawa from India.
As for Diljit Dosanjh, he has has worked with Sia, Saweetie, Ed Sheeran and more global icons during the tenure of his career.