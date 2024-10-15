Entertainment

Gigi Hadid feels 'honoured' to walk for 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

The supermodel Gigi Hadid makes her 'dream come true' by returning to Victoria's Secret Fashion Show's runway

  • by Web Desk
  • October 15, 2024
Gigi Hadid will be returning to the runway of Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

The supermodel has expressed her gratitude for the opportunity that made her “dreams come true.”

She posted a couple of pictures from her previous ramp walk from the fashion show on Instagram.

Gigi penned, “The @victoriassecret Show is BACK tomorrow night ! ! LIVE at 7pm EST on @primevideo (+ YouTube, insta, tiktok) and after today’s rehearsal I can confirm that it will forever feel like a dream come true.”


In one frame she was striking a pose with BFF Kendall Jenner.

The Vogue cover model added, “Looking back on some of my favorite VS show moments over the years and I’m so excited to do it again tomorrow, with the most incredible, dedicated, creative VS Team & with so many women I love and some I grew up watching. It is an honor.”

Moreover, fashion icon Tyra Banks will return to the Victoria's Secret runway for the first time in almost 20 years.

To note, Paloma Elsesser, Imaan Hammam, Candice Swanepoel, Grace Elizabeth, Taylor Hill, Mayowa Nicholas, Devyn Garcia, Barbara Palvin, Behati Prinsloo, Ashley Graham, Jasmine Tookes and Adriana Lima will also be walking on the runway.

