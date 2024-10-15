Mawra Hocane stuns in yellow at her 32nd post-birthday celebrations

Mawra Hocane proves yellow is not just a colour, it’s a mood!
Turning to her Instagram account on Monday, the Nauroz actress dropped a slew of pictures wearing yellow for her post-birthday celebrations.
The first photo showed the Sabaat actress posing amidst the lush greens of the capital city followed by a cutesy shot of the actress receiving a peck on her cheek from a child.
Next, the Qissa Meherbano Ka starlet was spotted at a restaurant where she patiently waited to blow the candles off her lavish cake.
In the next, the diva uploaded a jaw-dropping photo of her cake with ‘Happy Birthday Mawra’ written on it.
The carousel was never-ending with Mawra flaunting her plain extravagant outfit to the nines.
"Late o clock but hey here’s some sunshine for all of u,” the Neem actress captioned her birthday carousel.
Her 9M followers garnered a slew of responses after seeing the actress show off her grace and charisma.
One fan commented, “Absolutely gorgeous, beautiful and adorable.”
“The colour suited her," wrote the second.
“Stylish queen Mawra. So beautiful,” another penned.
For the uninitiated, Mawra Hocane prior to creating the Yellow mood highlighted playing a domestic violence victim in the drama serial Jafaa.