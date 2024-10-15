Entertainment

Khloé Kardashian reveals her scary face fillers journey after Melanoma surgery

The Good America founder revealed that she'd gotten facial fillers

  • by Web Desk
  • October 15, 2024
Khloe Khloé Kardashian has opened up about getting facial fillers 9 months after removing a Melanoma tumour from her cheek.

Taking to her Snapchat on October 11, the Good America founder revealed that she'd gotten facial fillers injected after the operation left a dent in her cheek.

“As a result of the surgery, and the tumor my incredible doctor removed, I ended up with an indentation in the side of my face,” Kardashian wrote in the now expired post, per E!.

She added, “I waited 9 months after surgery to get the indentation filled."

The Kardashians starlet also mentioned that her doctor allowed her for surgery but she waited a while before receiving the injections because she “wanted to make sure medically everything was safe.”

She also shared the before-and-after selfies to show the appearance of her cheek structure after the fillers.

Earlier, she opened up health scare two years ago, saying, "After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit, I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging.”

Kardashian also explained that she received two biopsies from separate doctors who both thought the bump was "incredibly rare" for someone her age. 

