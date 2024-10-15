Shawn Mendes shares 'big tour' plans amid new album release

Shawn Mendes has opened up about his plans for “big tour” and how he keeps himself grounded amid all the glitz and glamour.
The Why Why Why crooner will be performing “six or seven” theatres after the release of his most-awaited album, Shawn.
During a recent conversation with John Mayer for Interview magazine, the pop artist got candid about his new album.
He told the host that people often ask him “How do I feel about playing a big tour?” adding, “I’m like, “All I know is that I’m about to play a theater, so my next brick is the theater. I have six or seven of these theaters and I have a couple festivals.”
The singer revealed that if he only focuses on his next step then he’ll be fine.
After talking about the true meaning behind the album, John gave his honest feedback, “This album is the opposite of that. It doesn’t sound like an artist trying to impress him or herself to their friend. It’s telling the truth.”
For the unversed, the Treat You Better singer’s new album will be released on November 15, 2024.