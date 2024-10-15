Zara Noor Abbas celebrates her brother's Dua-e-khair: Photos Inside

Pakistani actress Zara Noor Abbas announced the happy news of her brother’s wedding!
Veteran actress Asma Abbas’ youngest son Ahmed is all set to start a new chapter of his life as he is getting married to his fiancé Ameen.
Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, the Ehd-e-Wafa actress unveiled pictures from the prayer service held for the soon-to-be-wedded pair.
In the first click, the Jhoom actress served pure sibling goals as she gives her beloved brother a hug on his big day followed by insights from the traditional rasm.
As per the photos, Zara’s brother had a very small ceremony with only close family members in attendance.
The Parey Hut Love actress penned a caption, “Bringing together our best and brightest to pray to the Almighty to pour his blessings our way. Ameen. Dua-e-khair. InshAllah- Alhamdullilah – MashAllah.”
To note, Zara’s best buddy Sajal Ali from the media fraternity extended her heartiest congratulations, “Mubarak, Mubarak Mashallah.”
Her ardent fans also rushed to the comments section to shower love.
One user wrote, “Bride’s face resembles with your mom.”
“Congressional Mashallah!You beautiful twinning with your mom,” penned another.
“Nothing fancy just a simple rasm! Loveeee it,” the third expressed.
Both Zara and her mom twinned in dark pink matching outfits while the bride was an epitome of ultimate sophistication.
It is pertinent to mention that Zara Noor Abbas, who tied the knot with actor Asad Siddiqui, welcomed a daughter Noor-e-Jahan Siddiqui back in March.