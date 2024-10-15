King Charles takes emotional decision just days before kicking off Australia tour

King Charles III took a thoughtful decision just a couple of days before kicking off his first international trip as monarch.
In a surprising update, The Prince's Trust, which was founded in 1976 when the monarch was the Prince of Wales is officially renamed as the King's Trust.
Approved by the Privy Council, a new logo has also been introduced, which is designed by a former beneficiary of the charity, James Sommerville OBE.
The new logo features a crown, which is giving off the impression of young people, to demonstrate the cause of the charity.
As per the reports, this new logo which also includes a tagline "working for young people", will be launched globally at the Trust's digital platforms today, October 15, 2024.
The logo designer Sommerville explained the new design, noting, "It places young people at the centre, just as I was placed."
"It [also] needs to show up not just on a business card as in the old days, but also on TikTok," they added.
The rebranding of King Charles aims to keep the organisation relevant and ensure its support for the young people.