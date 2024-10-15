Rajkummar Rao shares deeply personal moment amid 'VVKWWV' success

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • October 15, 2024
Rajkummar Rao recalls being overwhelmed with emotion!

Amid the success of his film Stree 2 and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, the superstar recounted his return to Newton sets after performing his mother’s last rites.

During a candid chat with Samdish Bhatia on the Mauj Masti podcast, the Mr and Mrs Mahi star recalled a terrible moment from on set.

The Badhaai Do actor said, “ On hearing the death of my mother my world collapsed around me. Given that Newton was a low-budget film I was worried my absence might disrupt the production.”

“I promptly informed the production team, assuring them I would return within a day. I performed my mom’s last rites and went back to the sets,” Raj revealed.

He added, “I went back to the set, and I thought that I would manage; I am strong, but I could not. Phatt jati hai yaar. Mein ro raha hota tha continuous, fir mera jo ek best friend hai, Anish, the sound designer; he was also on the set; luckily, usne mujhe bohot sambal liya.”

During the same interview, he also opened up about the one regret he carries- his inability to spend more time with his parents.

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao is basking in the success of his comedy film Vicky Video Ka Woh Wala Video alongside Triptii Dimri.  

