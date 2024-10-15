Princess Leonor becomes ‘queen of being overlooked’ in priceless exchange

Princess Leonor looked every bit of a polished royal while attending Spain’s National Day celebrations on October 12, but that didn’t save her from people not recognizing who she is!
As per Hello Magazine, the Spanish noble was blanked by a number of dignitaries who had lined up to shake hands with Queen Letizia and King Felipe.
After greeting the Monarch and his wife, those enthusiasts kept missing out on saluting Princess Leonor, who was standing right next to her mother with an extended hand.
In this chucklesome incident’s video, Princess of Asturias could be seen reaching out to a woman, but she kept walking straight past her without noticing.
Another man repeated this exact thing, although a kind lady did realize her mistake and came back running to greet Queen Letizia’s daughter.
Of course, Princess Leonor wasn’t offended because she actually found humor in the moment!
Laughing and smiling, the Spanish royal kept greeting everyone regardless of people not noticing her.
For the unversed, King Felipe’s child is currently studying at a naval academy, and that’s probably why she handled the moment so gracefully.