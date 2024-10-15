Nicole Kidman, Salma Hayek share strong bond despite fashion week incident

Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek, who have long shared a strong bond, are brushing off rumours of tension after a recent Balenciaga Fashion Week incident sparked headlines.
The insider exclusively shared with Life & Style that the situation was “taken out of context.”
“There is nothing to this. They are close friends,” the source dished, adding, “Salma and Nicole truly love each other.”
On September 30, Nicole and Salma graced the Balenciaga RTW (Ready-to-Wear) spring fashion show in Paris.
The Frida star went out of their way to assist the Perfect Couple star when they were asked by a photographer to take "one more" photo together.
Nicole grabbed her hand and appeared to push it aside after speaking with Salma for a short while.
Then the Gone Girl left from there to greet singer Katy Perry, and had a conversation with Salma, and then walked away.
However it is not clear what the pair said to each other, but after Nicole left, Salma seemingly said, “Yes, please. Advice.”
Notably, Both Salma and Nicole did not clarify the awkward moment but the From Dusk to Dawn star seemingly denied rumours of a feud with Nicole by including a photo with her on her Instagram feed.