Sci-Tech

WhatsApp introduces innovative feature for iOS to revisit status updates effortlessly

iOS users previously were only able to view the status from the chats when the new update was shared

  • by Web Desk
  • October 15, 2024
WhatsApp introduces innovative feature for iOS to revisit status updates effortlessly
WhatsApp introduces innovative feature for iOS to revisit status updates effortlessly

WhatsApp is launching a new feature that allows users to see previously viewed status from the chats tab.

Previously, this feature was only available to Android users, but now WhatsApp also offers this update to iOS users.

iOS users previously were only able to view the status from the chats tab when the new update was shared.

Users saw a ring around the contact’s profile picture, and after viewing the status, it would disappear.

However, with this update, the ring will turn grey, making it easier to view the status again.

This update is first seen in the latest WhatsApp beta version for iOS 24.21.10.74.

It is pertinent to note here that some users might still not be able to view this feature as it is still under development.

In addition to this feature, WhatsApp has extensively rolled out new and useful playback controls to its iOS users.

With this update, users can finally speed up longer videos to save time.

The new video playback control will allow users to adjust playback speed in three options, which include normal, fast (1.5x) and faster (2.0x).

Justin Bieber’s mom faces criticism for leaving him to Diddy

Justin Bieber’s mom faces criticism for leaving him to Diddy
Met Office forecasts heavy rainfall and potential flooding across England and Wales

Met Office forecasts heavy rainfall and potential flooding across England and Wales
Sarah Ferguson celebrates 65th birthday amid bubbling scandals

Sarah Ferguson celebrates 65th birthday amid bubbling scandals
Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance

Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance

Sci-Tech News

Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance
Google revamps Play Store layout to simplify app installation process
Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance
Brazilian scientists uncover ancient reptile fossil from 237 million years ago
Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance
WhatsApp soon allows users to customize their video playback speed
Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance
SpaceX successfully hitches Starship booster in fifth flight test
Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance
TikTok’s internal documents reveal SHOCKING algorithm dangers
Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance
TikTok cuts hundreds of jobs in shift towards AI
Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance
WhatsApp enhances chat organization with new list limit feature
Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance
Elon Musk’s Robotaxi to drive Uber out of business?
Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance
Google App enhances bottom bar with a fresh, modern design
Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance
Scientists link intensifying hurricanes to human-driven climate change
Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance
Northern lights illuminate Britain’s skies in stunning purple and green display
Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance
UK Police forces withdraw from X amid extremism concerns