WhatsApp introduces innovative feature for iOS to revisit status updates effortlessly

WhatsApp is launching a new feature that allows users to see previously viewed status from the chats tab.
Previously, this feature was only available to Android users, but now WhatsApp also offers this update to iOS users.
iOS users previously were only able to view the status from the chats tab when the new update was shared.
Users saw a ring around the contact’s profile picture, and after viewing the status, it would disappear.
However, with this update, the ring will turn grey, making it easier to view the status again.
This update is first seen in the latest WhatsApp beta version for iOS 24.21.10.74.
It is pertinent to note here that some users might still not be able to view this feature as it is still under development.
In addition to this feature, WhatsApp has extensively rolled out new and useful playback controls to its iOS users.
With this update, users can finally speed up longer videos to save time.
The new video playback control will allow users to adjust playback speed in three options, which include normal, fast (1.5x) and faster (2.0x).