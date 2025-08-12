Elon Musk to sue Apple over app store ranking of his AI app

Elon Musk stated that his AI startup xAI will sue Apple, reporting that it favors rivals such as OpenAI in its App Store, which he claims violates antitrust laws.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Musk accused the Cupertino-based tech giant of ensuring OpenAI’s ChatGPT ranks in the top position, making it “impossible” for its competitors to reach that position.
He mentioned xAI’s Grok holds the sixth position in the US. “Top Free Apps,” while ChatGPT is first, and criticised the company for excluding X and Grok from its “Must Have” section.
According to Grok, Apple’s editorial picks favour established AI over top contenders, suppressing competition, though neither Musk nor Grok offered evidence.
In April, Apple was being reviewed after a California federal judge discovered that it breached court order to escalate competition, stemming from Epic Games’ 2021 lawsuit over its app distribution policy.
Additionally, the European Commission imposed a penalty on the company €500 million ($570 million), for limiting developers from steering users toward cheaper options outside the App Store.
In June 2024, Apple collaborated with the ChatGPT manufacturer to incorporate its chatbot into its devices, prompting the tech billionaire to threaten to ban Apple products at his firm.
However, OpenAI, Apple, and xAI have yet to officially comment on it.