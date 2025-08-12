Home / Sci-Tech

Elon Musk to sue Apple over app store ranking of his AI app

Grok claimed that Apple’s editorial picks favour established AI over top contenders

Elon Musk to sue Apple over app store ranking of his AI app
Elon Musk to sue Apple over app store ranking of his AI app

Elon Musk stated that his AI startup xAI will sue Apple, reporting that it favors rivals such as OpenAI in its App Store, which he claims violates antitrust laws.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Musk accused the Cupertino-based tech giant of ensuring OpenAI’s ChatGPT ranks in the top position, making it “impossible” for its competitors to reach that position.

He mentioned xAI’s Grok holds the sixth position in the US. “Top Free Apps,” while ChatGPT is first, and criticised the company for excluding X and Grok from its “Must Have” section.

According to Grok, Apple’s editorial picks favour established AI over top contenders, suppressing competition, though neither Musk nor Grok offered evidence.

In April, Apple was being reviewed after a California federal judge discovered that it breached court order to escalate competition, stemming from Epic Games’ 2021 lawsuit over its app distribution policy.

Additionally, the European Commission imposed a penalty on the company €500 million ($570 million), for limiting developers from steering users toward cheaper options outside the App Store.

In June 2024, Apple collaborated with the ChatGPT manufacturer to incorporate its chatbot into its devices, prompting the tech billionaire to threaten to ban Apple products at his firm.

However, OpenAI, Apple, and xAI have yet to officially comment on it.

You Might Like:

AOL set to shut down dial-up internet service on September 30

AOL set to shut down dial-up internet service on September 30
The company will end support for the AOL Shield browser and Dialer software after more than three decades

OpenAI brings back GPT-4o after immense backlash over GPT-5

OpenAI brings back GPT-4o after immense backlash over GPT-5
OpenAI is focused on completing the GPT-5 launch and refining its tone to offer a user-friendly experience

Google integrates Gemini Live with Maps, Google Calendar, and Tasks app

Google integrates Gemini Live with Maps, Google Calendar, and Tasks app
With this significant update, Gemini Live can perform certain actions in connected apps

Apple iPhone 17 event: Date and expected launches

Apple iPhone 17 event: Date and expected launches
The Apple Watch series is likely to be launched with an S11 chip, 5G connectivity, and basic blood pressure monitoring

Apple’s revamped Siri may let users to operate apps by using voice: Report

Apple’s revamped Siri may let users to operate apps by using voice: Report
Apple is reportedly experimenting with this feature with apps such as AllTrails, Temu, Facebook, and WhatsApp

iOS 18.6: iPhone users should change THESE settings for brand-new look

iOS 18.6: iPhone users should change THESE settings for brand-new look
With iOS 18.6 update, users can now customise the Control Centre—rearrange, resize, and add controls across several screens

Google to discontinue support for steam for chromebook in 2026: Report

Google to discontinue support for steam for chromebook in 2026: Report
Following the shutdown, users will only have an option to play Android games from the Play Store, though with a smaller library

Google confirms salesforce breach exposed essential business contact data

Google confirms salesforce breach exposed essential business contact data
Alphabet-owned Google confirms cybersecurity attack was associated with ShinyHunters, a hacking group now calling itself 'Sp1d3rHunters'

Apple rolls out iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 public beta 2

Apple rolls out iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 public beta 2
iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 public beta launched with minor tweaks and fixes ahead of the expected full launch in September

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max release date and expected features

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max release date and expected features
iPhone 17 Pro Max is likely to be equipped with an enlarged 6.9-inch OLED display with ProMotion technology

WhatsApp launches motion photo feature for more dynamic sharing

WhatsApp launches motion photo feature for more dynamic sharing
WhatsApp has recently introduced several new and unique features to give users a fresh experience

How to disable Instagram Map feature amid privacy concerns

How to disable Instagram Map feature amid privacy concerns
Instagram's new Location feature sparks privacy concern across the world