OpenAI brings back GPT-4o after immense backlash over GPT-5

After receiving massive criticism of GPT-5's performance, OpenAI has revived access to its GPT-4o model for ChatGPT Plus subscribers.
This significant move comes after getting plenty of complaints regarding the recently launched GPT mode’s conversational style and a reported decline in writing quality.
The latest release consists of a range of cutting-edge features, including a “real-time router” that offers a switch between a more efficient model for reasoning variant which especially handles complex tasks.
Soon after the release, frustrated users took to social media sites such as Reddit to criticize the company.
Several users described GPT-5’s replies as “sterile,” “brief,” and some expressed an emotional connection to GPT-4o, considering it as an interactive agent.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman addressed the raised concerns during a Reddit AMA, acknowledging that while GPT-5 showcased great potential in several benchmarks, the company “underestimated how much certain aspects of GPT-4o matter” to users.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Altman confirmed that GPT-4o would be restored as an option for Plus subscribers.
Currently, OpenAI is focused on completing the GPT-5 launch and refining its tone to offer a user-friendly experience.