Home / Sci-Tech

OpenAI brings back GPT-4o after immense backlash over GPT-5

OpenAI is focused on completing the GPT-5 launch and refining its tone to offer a user-friendly experience

OpenAI brings back GPT-4o after immense backlash over GPT-5
OpenAI brings back GPT-4o after immense backlash over GPT-5

After receiving massive criticism of GPT-5's performance, OpenAI has revived access to its GPT-4o model for ChatGPT Plus subscribers.

This significant move comes after getting plenty of complaints regarding the recently launched GPT mode’s conversational style and a reported decline in writing quality.

The latest release consists of a range of cutting-edge features, including a “real-time router” that offers a switch between a more efficient model for reasoning variant which especially handles complex tasks.

Soon after the release, frustrated users took to social media sites such as Reddit to criticize the company.

Several users described GPT-5’s replies as “sterile,” “brief,” and some expressed an emotional connection to GPT-4o, considering it as an interactive agent.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman addressed the raised concerns during a Reddit AMA, acknowledging that while GPT-5 showcased great potential in several benchmarks, the company “underestimated how much certain aspects of GPT-4o matter” to users.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Altman confirmed that GPT-4o would be restored as an option for Plus subscribers.

Currently, OpenAI is focused on completing the GPT-5 launch and refining its tone to offer a user-friendly experience. 

You Might Like:

Google integrates Gemini Live with Maps, Google Calendar, and Tasks app

Google integrates Gemini Live with Maps, Google Calendar, and Tasks app
With this significant update, Gemini Live can perform certain actions in connected apps

Apple iPhone 17 event: Date and expected launches

Apple iPhone 17 event: Date and expected launches
The Apple Watch series is likely to be launched with an S11 chip, 5G connectivity, and basic blood pressure monitoring

Apple’s revamped Siri may let users to operate apps by using voice: Report

Apple’s revamped Siri may let users to operate apps by using voice: Report
Apple is reportedly experimenting with this feature with apps such as AllTrails, Temu, Facebook, and WhatsApp

iOS 18.6: iPhone users should change THESE settings for brand-new look

iOS 18.6: iPhone users should change THESE settings for brand-new look
With iOS 18.6 update, users can now customise the Control Centre—rearrange, resize, and add controls across several screens

Google to discontinue support for steam for chromebook in 2026: Report

Google to discontinue support for steam for chromebook in 2026: Report
Following the shutdown, users will only have an option to play Android games from the Play Store, though with a smaller library

Google confirms salesforce breach exposed essential business contact data

Google confirms salesforce breach exposed essential business contact data
Alphabet-owned Google confirms cybersecurity attack was associated with ShinyHunters, a hacking group now calling itself 'Sp1d3rHunters'

Apple rolls out iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 public beta 2

Apple rolls out iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 public beta 2
iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 public beta launched with minor tweaks and fixes ahead of the expected full launch in September

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max release date and expected features

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max release date and expected features
iPhone 17 Pro Max is likely to be equipped with an enlarged 6.9-inch OLED display with ProMotion technology

WhatsApp launches motion photo feature for more dynamic sharing

WhatsApp launches motion photo feature for more dynamic sharing
WhatsApp has recently introduced several new and unique features to give users a fresh experience

How to disable Instagram Map feature amid privacy concerns

How to disable Instagram Map feature amid privacy concerns
Instagram's new Location feature sparks privacy concern across the world

Sam Altman dismisses Elon Musk's r on OpenAI GPT-5 and Microsoft

Sam Altman dismisses Elon Musk's r on OpenAI GPT-5 and Microsoft
Elon Musk predicted OpenAI will ‘eat Microsoft alive’ after GPT-5 integration into 365 Copilot

Google’s Pixel 10 series set to launch on August 20 with advanced features

Google’s Pixel 10 series set to launch on August 20 with advanced features
Pixel 10 series reportedly consists of subtle design tweaks, a triple-camera setup in all the models