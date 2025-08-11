Apple’s revamped Siri may let users to operate apps by using voice: Report

The Cupertino-based tech giant, Apple initially showcased an upgraded Siri in 2024, promising a cutting-edge agent deeply incorporated with multiple apps. However, the new Siri has yet to see the light of day, as the company struggled to build it.
A report from Bloomberg suggested that the company is currently experimenting with a variant of Siri that will be capable of taking actions on your behalf across several apps by voice commands.
In addition, Apple plans to launch the latest variants of App Intents, its framework gives developers the ability to let users access their apps through different systems, such as Shortcuts and search.
According to Bloomberg, if this new variant of Siri and App Intents works well, users would be able to ask Siri to browse for an image to edit and share it with someone; post comments on a social app; or log in to a service.
Moreover, Apple is reportedly experimenting with this feature with apps such as AllTrails, Temu, Uber, Amazon, Facebook, and WhatsApp.
Previously, Bloomberg reported that Apple planned to launch an overhaul variant of Siri in spring 2026.