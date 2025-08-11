Home / Sci-Tech

Apple’s revamped Siri may let users to operate apps by using voice: Report

Apple is reportedly experimenting with this feature with apps such as AllTrails, Temu, Facebook, and WhatsApp

Apple’s revamped Siri may let users to operate apps by using voice: Report
Apple’s revamped Siri may let users to operate apps by using voice: Report

The Cupertino-based tech giant, Apple initially showcased an upgraded Siri in 2024, promising a cutting-edge agent deeply incorporated with multiple apps. However, the new Siri has yet to see the light of day, as the company struggled to build it.

A report from Bloomberg suggested that the company is currently experimenting with a variant of Siri that will be capable of taking actions on your behalf across several apps by voice commands.

In addition, Apple plans to launch the latest variants of App Intents, its framework gives developers the ability to let users access their apps through different systems, such as Shortcuts and search.

According to Bloomberg, if this new variant of Siri and App Intents works well, users would be able to ask Siri to browse for an image to edit and share it with someone; post comments on a social app; or log in to a service.

Moreover, Apple is reportedly experimenting with this feature with apps such as AllTrails, Temu, Uber, Amazon, Facebook, and WhatsApp.

Previously, Bloomberg reported that Apple planned to launch an overhaul variant of Siri in spring 2026.

iOS 18.6: iPhone users should change THESE settings for brand-new look

iOS 18.6: iPhone users should change THESE settings for brand-new look
With iOS 18.6 update, users can now customise the Control Centre—rearrange, resize, and add controls across several screens

Google to discontinue support for steam for chromebook in 2026: Report

Google to discontinue support for steam for chromebook in 2026: Report
Following the shutdown, users will only have an option to play Android games from the Play Store, though with a smaller library

Google confirms salesforce breach exposed essential business contact data

Google confirms salesforce breach exposed essential business contact data
Alphabet-owned Google confirms cybersecurity attack was associated with ShinyHunters, a hacking group now calling itself 'Sp1d3rHunters'

Apple rolls out iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 public beta 2

Apple rolls out iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 public beta 2
iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 public beta launched with minor tweaks and fixes ahead of the expected full launch in September

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max release date and expected features

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max release date and expected features
iPhone 17 Pro Max is likely to be equipped with an enlarged 6.9-inch OLED display with ProMotion technology

WhatsApp launches motion photo feature for more dynamic sharing

WhatsApp launches motion photo feature for more dynamic sharing
WhatsApp has recently introduced several new and unique features to give users a fresh experience

How to disable Instagram Map feature amid privacy concerns

How to disable Instagram Map feature amid privacy concerns
Instagram's new Location feature sparks privacy concern across the world

Sam Altman dismisses Elon Musk's r on OpenAI GPT-5 and Microsoft

Sam Altman dismisses Elon Musk's r on OpenAI GPT-5 and Microsoft
Elon Musk predicted OpenAI will ‘eat Microsoft alive’ after GPT-5 integration into 365 Copilot

Google’s Pixel 10 series set to launch on August 20 with advanced features

Google’s Pixel 10 series set to launch on August 20 with advanced features
Pixel 10 series reportedly consists of subtle design tweaks, a triple-camera setup in all the models

Meta purchases AI audio startup WaveForms: Report

Meta purchases AI audio startup WaveForms: Report
With this acquisition, Meta seems to be establishing a strong foundation in the audio AI sector

Apple iPhone 17 Pro to launch with 256GB of storage: Report

Apple iPhone 17 Pro to launch with 256GB of storage: Report
Apple is expected to release the iPhone 17 series on September 9

YouTube to launch AI age estimation model on August 13

YouTube to launch AI age estimation model on August 13
Alphabet-owned YouTube is currently launching it's AI age estimation model in the US