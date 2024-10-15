Kanye West’s mother-in-law breaks cover after disgusting clash with him

Kanye West’s mother-in-law Alexandra Censori has been seen for the second day in a row after his inappropriate desires for her came out in a new lawsuit.
On Tuesday, October 15, she appeared to be ignoring those claims for the public while coming out to collect mail from a local post office near her Melbourne home.
Per Daily Mail, Bianca Censori’s mother looked effortlessly beautiful in a collared half red and half blue button-up dress that showed her well-toned legs.
Tik-toking in a pair of metallic stiletto heels, she carried a cream Chanel handbag as the breeze gently pushed her sleek blondes backward.
This outing comes just a day after Alexandra Censori was seen for the very first time after Kanye West’s “disgusting” thoughts about her became public.
In a very disturbing lawsuit filed on Friday, October 11, Kanye West’s former assistant Lauren Pisciotta claimed that “he wants to have sex with his mother-in-law.”
According to this case, the rapper even texted and pressed his wife Bianca Censori to let him “sleep with her mother.”
Responding to these accusations, Alexandra Censori stated that she doesn’t want to be drawn into Kanye West’s lawsuit and requested for privacy.
While Bianca Censori’s mother has brushed these claims off publicly, it’s believed that she must have dealt with her son-in-law privately.