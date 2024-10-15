Royal

Princess Kate, Pippa Middleton set to celebrate special occasion together

The Princess of Wales will join her younger sister Pippa Middleton in an upcoming event

  by Web Desk
  October 15, 2024
Princess Kate, Pippa Middleton set to celebrate special occasion together
Princess Kate, Pippa Middleton set to celebrate special occasion together

Kate Middleton is set to join her sister Pippa Middleton to mark a joyous occasion of close-knit Middleton family.

As per the report, the Princess of Wales will celebrate Pippa’s son Arthur Matthews' 6th birthday on October 15, 2024.

Princess Kate shared a strong with her nieces and nephews, including Pippa's three children and James' son Inigo.

The eldest child of Pippa Matthews and her husband James Matthews is Arthur Matthews, the birthday boy and they are also parents to Grace, three, and two-year-old Rose.

The Middleton have chosen to live near one another.

Pippa resides near her parents Carole and Michael Middleton's residence, and her brother James Middleton and his wife Alizee Thevenet's home.

Earlier Kate’s brother mentioned his family bond in a column for The Telegraph. Noting, "We'll often stop at my parents' house for tea or supper.

He added, "My sisters and I are all within 30 minutes' drive, so there is often an aunt or a cousin passing through, too."

James went on to express the significance of cousins for his son Inigo, "The cousins all play their role in looking after Inigo - there's seven of them altogether at the moment."

Notably, Princess Kate and Pippa Middleton will have a meet after their joint appearance at Wimbledon in July. 

