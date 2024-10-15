Diddy’s legal team breaks silence on Tony Buzbee’s explosive allegations

Diddy’s legal representatives are responding fiercely to Tony Buzbee’s shocking new claims!
On Monday, October 14, the Texas-based lawyer Buzbee filed six new lawsuits in the Southern district of New York against the disgraced music mogul on behalf of two women and four men, who became victims to Sean Combs’ misconducts.
Besides these six people, Buzbee has also previously accused the American rapper of sexual misconducts against 120 people that include adults, minors, men, and women.
Breaking their silence on the allegations, Diddy’s legal advisors slammed the Texas lawyer stating that he is “craving attention.”
Speaking to TMZ, the Bad Boy Records founder’s legal counsel said, "The press conference and 1-800 number that preceded today's barrage of filings were clear attempts to garner publicity.”
"In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone -- adult or minor, man or woman,” they added.
As per the lawsuit, one of the four men claimed that he was 16 at the time when Diddy harassed him by fondling his genitals at a White Party in the Hamptons.
Meanwhile, one of the two women alleged that she was 19 at the time of the incident when Diddy made her and a female friend to a Manhattan hotel room and made them drink alcohol and take drugs before sexually assaulting them.
It was also reported that Buzbee is planning to file more lawsuits in the coming days. He has also hinted at suing celebrities too, reported the outlet.