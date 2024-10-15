Hiba Bukhari drops enchanting snaps from dreamy London getaway

Huba Bukhari is "sparkling like a diamond" in a breathtaking photoshoot!
Taking to her official Instagram handle on Tuesday, October 15, the Jaan Nisaar actress shared a string of drop-dead gorgeous snaps with husband Arez Ahmed from her London getaway.
“Sparkle like you mean it. In a world full of rocks be a diamond,” wrote the actress in the caption, adding, “With my better half @imarezahmed.”
With London’s Leadenhall Market tagged as the location, the post featured the Deewangi actress captivating her fans with the breathtaking photos.
Wearing a maroon velvet ensemble, Hiba opted to go for a monochromatic makeup look with her mid-parted brown locks subtly blowing with the breeze.
To complement her look, the Fitoor actress wore a silver neckpiece and painted her nails with a shimmery silver nail color.
Coordinating with his gorgeous wife, actor Arez Ahmed wore a cream shirt with maroon blazer and pants.
“She looks stunning with or without makeup,” praised a fan, while another admired, “Where she comes, everyone's beauty disappears.”
The third gushed, “How can someone be so beautiful.”
On the personal front, Hiba Bukhari is soon going to welcome her first child with husband Arez Ahmed.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actress is starring alongside Danish Taimoor in Har Pal Geo drama Jaan Nisaar.