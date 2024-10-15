Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance

Anne Hathaway is “enchanting” Kamala Harris’ rally crowd with her Somebody to Love performance!
On Monday, October 14, the Oscar-winner made an appearance at Broadway for Harris’ fundraiser event where she surprised the crowd by belting out a rendition of her film Ella Enchanted’s song.
Before captivating the audience with her mind-blowing performance, the actress addressed the crowd and motivated them to go out to vote on November 5, 2024.
Endorsing the Democratic candidate, Hathaway said, "I am voting for Kamala. Is anyone else here voting for Kamala?"
"We got a big choice to make, America, you have to make a choice, you do have to vote. Maybe this election, maybe you don’t have a candidate that you love, but you have to have an issue that you, maybe the somebody you love is you. You gotta vote for yourself, America,” she added.
Anne Hathaway then kicked off her performance among the cheering crowd.
Besides the actress, popstar Taylor Swift is also extending support to Harris for the upcoming election against Donald Trump.
On the professional front, Anne Hathaway’s Princess Diaries is renewing for the third sequel and is moving along its developmental stage.