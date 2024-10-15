Entertainment

Justin Bieber's mom faces criticism for leaving him to Diddy

The ‘Peaches’ singer reportedly feels ‘disgusted’ by Sean Diddy Combs and is maintaining distance from him

  October 15, 2024
Justin Bieber’s mom, Pattie Mallette, is under fire for not taking care of the superstar singer!

Mallette, who gave birth to the singer at a home for teenage mothers, is facing criticism for leaving him to the disgraced music mogul during his teens.

A source close to the Peaches singer recently said to Daily Mail that the singer "should never have been allowed to party with Diddy or anyone else when he was a teen".

Slamming his mom, the insider said that Justin Bieber was “thrown to the wolves” by his own mother and father, Jeremy Bieber.

However, another insider noted, “There is no evidence to suggest Justin's parents knew about Diddy's alleged criminal activity at the time.”

The singer’s parents split up a few months after his birth, and Mallette raised him single-handedly.

In her memoir, Nowhere But Up: The Story of Justin Bieber's Mom, which was published in 2012, Mallette penned her heartbreaking story and revealed how she was abused by a male babysitter and a friend’s grandfather at the age of five.

This repeated sexual violation made her so habitual to being assaulted that she started feeling in “normal.”

“I was sexually violated so many times that as the years went by it began to feel normal. It's a strange marriage – knowing something is wrong yet at the same time finding it familiar and commonplace,” she noted.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber is reportedly advised to stay away from Diddy. The singer is trying to focus on his family and feels “disgusted” by Sean Combs.

