Kanye West hiding from Bianca Censori’s gangster father after targeting mother-in-law

Kanye West is said to be hiding away in Japan from Bianca Censori’s gangster father Leo Censori as well as the looming threat from Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ ongoing case.
According to TMZ, music journalist Touré has claimed that the rapper is “looking for a fresh start in Tokyo,” where no one can follow him around.
He was already knees deep in trouble after being named in multiple disturbing scandals involving Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs because of the close friendship they followed.
Daily Mail reported that Kanye West is “petrified” of turning into the next disgraceful artist locked behind bars.
On Friday night, things worsened as former assistant Lauren Pisciotta filed an explosive 88-page-long lawsuit against him.
She accused the music producer of having a “strange obsession with wanting to sleep with the mothers of the women he was interested in.”
In fact, the ex-assistant reported that Kanye West pressurized Bianca Censori to let him sleep with her mother, Alexandra Censori.
Now, it’s believed that he is hiding away from her wife’s father Leo Censori, who is a very dangerous gangster and has warned him numerous times for his inappropriate ways before.
Insiders have claimed that Bianca Censori’s is “not happy” to hear such explicit claims about his wife from Kanye West’s mouth.
A source said, “Kanye West is concerned that his new lawsuit will drag him down to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ level and he has been speaking to his legal reps.”
While the rapper hasn’t purchased any property in Tokyo yet, it has been informed that he is working on a new album from a hotel there.