Taylor Swift appears to confirm marriage plans with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have winked at their relationship taking a serious turn with a marriage just around the corner.
On Monday, October 14, the couple was photographed in the most passionate moment ever, kissing and holding each other at New York City’s buzzing Yankee Stadium.
Per Daily Mail, the duo was wearing coordinated clothes and couldn’t keep their eyes off one another as they squeezed together to watch the football game.
It was reported few weeks back that Taylor Swift has planned to end things with Travis Kelce this fall, but now, those claims seem fake with their romance reaching another unexpected level.
Fans of course have suggested that the superstar is perhaps tying the knot with her NFL boyfriend very soon.
“I feel an engagement coming soon… White wedding next year for sure,” a user wrote on X.
Even an insider confirmed this statement to USWeekly last month, saying that Taylor Swift really wants to exchange wedding vows with Travis Kelce sooner than later.
According to this person, the two are holding “serious talks” about their future.
“Taylor Swift has expressed how excited she is to settle down after her tour concludes. They’re on the same page. Very committed and for the next era,” the source said.
Whether all of this is tattle-talk or an actual blueprint of Taylor Swift walking down the aisle with her guy will only be confirmed when Travis Kelce makes an official announcement with her.