Taylor Swift drops 6 episode 'Eras Tour' docuseries with last concert film

The 'Lover' hitmaker launched self-published limited edition photo book, The Eras Tour Book, in November last year

  By Fatima Hassan
Taylor Swift is bringing up six episode-based docuseries on her headline-grabbing concert tour, The Eras Tour.

On Monday, October 13th, the Lover hitmaker turned to her Instagram handle to send the internet into a frenzy with the surprise announcement of her upcoming documentary on Disney+.

"It was the End of an Era, and we knew it. We wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives, so we allowed filmmakers to capture this tour and all the stories woven throughout it as it drew to a close. And to film the final show in its entirety," Swift captioned her post .

The 14-time Grammy winner also confirmed that a six-part documentary, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era, will premiere on Disney+ on December 12th, a day before her 36th birthday.

Notably, the new documentary will be followed by the release of a surprise concert film, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show, at the tour finale in Vancouver, B.C.

"The Eras Tour | The Final Show, featuring the entire Tortured Poets Department set, and the first two episodes of The End of an Era, a 6-episode behind-the-scenes docuseries, will be yours December 12th on @disneyplus,”"Swift concluded her post.

It is important to note that Taylor Swift’s announcement comes a year after she launched a limited-edition photo book, The Eras Tour Book, that was self-published by the singer on November 29, 2024. 

