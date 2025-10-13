'Bridgerton' season 4 unveils premiere date, teases Cinderella-style romance

Bridgerton Season 4 has vowed another spectacular romance!
On Monday, October 13, Netflix dropped a short teaser of the fourth instalment while also revealing that the season will be divided into two parts, with the first four episodes set to premiere on January 29, 2026.
The second half of Bridgerton Season 4 is set to drop on February 26, 2026.
"With each passing season, one is known to experience plenty of ups and downs," teases Lady Whistledown as Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha pass each other on the iconic staircase.
Aside from the date announcement, Netflix has dropped first-look images on their social media accounts, increasing fans' excitement about the upcoming season.
The fourth season of Shonda Rhimes' Bridgerton turns its focus to the second son, Benedict.
Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict has no plans to settle down, until he meets the mysterious Lady in Silver at his mother's masquerade ball.
The lady who caught Luke's character's attention is none other than Sophie Baek, played by Yerin Ha.
In the novel, she is the daughter of an earl and one of his maids. Despite living in the house, he never claimed her as his kin and allowed her to suffer at the hands of her stepmother and stepsisters.
Moreover, in the books, their love story was part of the third novel; however, the TV series made some changes in the order and based Season 3 on the fourth book, Romancing Mister Bridgerton, which focuses on the romance between Colin Bridgerton, played by Luke Newton, and Penelope Featherington, played by Nicola Coughlan.
Newton and Coughlan are expected to return as series regulars for Season 4 along with Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Julie Andrews (Lady Whistledown), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), and Hugh Sachs (Brimsley).