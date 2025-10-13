Entertainment

'KPop Demon Hunters' creator breaks silence on live-action adaptation

The Netflix hit animated series follows K-pop girl group HUNTR/X as they slay demons and protest the world

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |

'KPop Demon Hunters' creator breaks silence on live-action adaptation


KPop Demon Hunters creator, Maggie Kang, opened up about the possibility of a live-action remake of the celebrated animation.

Discussing the movie with the BBC, Kang revealed that she does not want to see her record-breaking Netflix animated movie getting the live-action treatment in the future.

"There's so many elements of the tone and the comedy that are so suited for animation," Kang told the news outlet. 

She added, "It's really hard to imagine these characters in a live-action world. It would feel too grounded. So totally it wouldn't work for me."

Since premiering in late June, KPop Demon Hunters has become a cultural phenomenon, as it bagged the rank of Netflix's most-watched movie in history. 

The film's soundtrack topped the Billboard charts and made history as the first soundtrack album to have four songs in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Moreover, the lead single Golden, has spent eight weeks and counting at No. 1.

Kang created the story for KPop Demon Hunters and both co-wrote and co-directed the movie. The film follows a hugely popular K-pop girl group named Huntr/x, whose three members are secret demon warriors. 

The women battle a rival boy band, the Saja Boys, who are actually demons.

Besides that, Chris Appelhans, Kang's co-director, also told the BBC that KPop Demon Hunters should not be turned into a live-action movie.

"The joy of animation is how far you can push and elevate what’s possible," he added. "I remember they adapted a lot of different anime [into live action] and often times, it just feels a little stilted."

Earlier this year, Variety reported that Netflix and Sony are in talks to make a sequel to the animated hit, an exciting venture which has received a seal of approval from Kang, as she shared that there is a lot they can show with the character's background and history.

You Might Like:

Brad Pitt's 'F1: The Movie' gets global streaming date on Apple TV+

Brad Pitt's 'F1: The Movie' gets global streaming date on Apple TV+
'F1: The Movie' has been named the highest-grossing original of 2025 so far

Steve Martin recalls late Diane Keaton's role in 'Father of the Bride' film

Steve Martin recalls late Diane Keaton's role in 'Father of the Bride' film
The 'Only Murders in the Building' star pays homage to legendary actress on Instagram

Taylor Swift drops 6 episode 'Eras Tour' docuseries with last concert film

Taylor Swift drops 6 episode 'Eras Tour' docuseries with last concert film
The 'Lover' hitmaker launched self-published limited edition photo book, The Eras Tour Book, in November last year

'Bridgerton' season 4 unveils premiere date, teases Cinderella-style romance

'Bridgerton' season 4 unveils premiere date, teases Cinderella-style romance
The fourth installment of Netflix's costume drama is set to focus on the romance between Benedict and Sophie

Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce with Caitlin Clark in first post-album game

Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce with Caitlin Clark in first post-album game
The 'Lover' hitmaker released her twelfth studio album, 'The Life of a Showgirl,' in October this year

'Squid Game' star Im Si-wan announces plans for first-ever solo album

'Squid Game' star Im Si-wan announces plans for first-ever solo album
The 'Strangers from Hell' actor portrayed Lee Myung-gi (Player 333) in Seasons 2 and 3 of 'Squid Game'

Katy Perry ignites furious criticism after steamy yacht trip with Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry ignites furious criticism after steamy yacht trip with Justin Trudeau
The Lifetimes Tour starlet faces immense backlash after packing on the PDA with Justin Trudeau

Al Pacino shares his deepest regret after ex Diane Keaton’s death

Al Pacino shares his deepest regret after ex Diane Keaton’s death
After Diane Keaton’s sudden death Al Pacino reflects on his biggest regret of life

Cardi B marks 33rd in ‘best’ man’s ‘protection’ amid pregnancy with Stefon Diggs

Cardi B marks 33rd in ‘best’ man’s ‘protection’ amid pregnancy with Stefon Diggs
The ‘Am I the Drama?’ hitmaker Cardi B is expecting her first child with NFL star Stefon Diggs

Elliot Page reflects on working with Christopher Nolan on ‘The Odyssey’

Elliot Page reflects on working with Christopher Nolan on ‘The Odyssey’
Elliot Page drops bombshell news about ‘The Odyssey’ during the ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ panel

Travis Kelce makes history after fiancée Taylor Swift attends Chiefs game

Travis Kelce makes history after fiancée Taylor Swift attends Chiefs game
Taylor Swift debuts dazzling engagement ring during fiancé Travis Kelce's first Chiefs game of the season

Justin Bieber, Hailey serve winter romance goals with dreamy mountain getaway

Justin Bieber, Hailey serve winter romance goals with dreamy mountain getaway
Hailey and Justin Bieber leave fans swooning as they bring their romance to chilly Canadian mountains