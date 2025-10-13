'KPop Demon Hunters' creator breaks silence on live-action adaptation

KPop Demon Hunters creator, Maggie Kang, opened up about the possibility of a live-action remake of the celebrated animation.
Discussing the movie with the BBC, Kang revealed that she does not want to see her record-breaking Netflix animated movie getting the live-action treatment in the future.
"There's so many elements of the tone and the comedy that are so suited for animation," Kang told the news outlet.
She added, "It's really hard to imagine these characters in a live-action world. It would feel too grounded. So totally it wouldn't work for me."
Since premiering in late June, KPop Demon Hunters has become a cultural phenomenon, as it bagged the rank of Netflix's most-watched movie in history.
The film's soundtrack topped the Billboard charts and made history as the first soundtrack album to have four songs in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Moreover, the lead single Golden, has spent eight weeks and counting at No. 1.
Kang created the story for KPop Demon Hunters and both co-wrote and co-directed the movie. The film follows a hugely popular K-pop girl group named Huntr/x, whose three members are secret demon warriors.
The women battle a rival boy band, the Saja Boys, who are actually demons.
Besides that, Chris Appelhans, Kang's co-director, also told the BBC that KPop Demon Hunters should not be turned into a live-action movie.
"The joy of animation is how far you can push and elevate what’s possible," he added. "I remember they adapted a lot of different anime [into live action] and often times, it just feels a little stilted."
Earlier this year, Variety reported that Netflix and Sony are in talks to make a sequel to the animated hit, an exciting venture which has received a seal of approval from Kang, as she shared that there is a lot they can show with the character's background and history.