Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce with Caitlin Clark in first post-album game

The 'Lover' hitmaker released her twelfth studio album, 'The Life of a Showgirl,' in October this year

  • By Fatima Hassan
Taylor Swift is showing support for her fiancé, Travis Kelce, despite her busy work schedule. 

The 14-time Grammy-winning musician attended the hard-fought match between NFL stars on Sunday, October 12, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

Taylor was also accompanied by the WNBA star, Caitlin Clark, for the match, as they were seen cheering on for Travis at his Kansas City Chiefs match against the Detroit Lions.

The mega star was pictured laughing and hanging with the 23-year-old American basketball player in her private suite at the stadium, where they were also joined by Travis’s father, Ed Kelce.

Notably, the proud father was wearing his son’s jersey number on the back while the critically acclaimed singer opted for a black Chiefs jersey.

It is important to note that Taylor Swift stepped out for the first time after releasing her much-awaited twelfth studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

For those unaware, the twelfth studio album was officially launched on October 3, with a special song, The Fate of Ophelia, for her longtime partner and now fiancé, Travis Kelce.

However, fans speculated that the singer has also paid a hidden homage to her current love interest with the number nine track on her album, Wood.

The two announced their engagement in August this year after briefly dating each other for three years. 

