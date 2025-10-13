Katy Perry shares first post after steamy yacht date with beau Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry has shared her first post after her recent steamy yacht date with rumored boyfriend and former Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau.
Taking to Instagram, the Dark Horse hitmaker continued to promote her ongoing fifth concert tour, The Lifetimes Tour.
On Monday, October 13, Katy – who will turn 41 on October 25 – announced that before her big day, she will perform in London as part of her headline-grabbing concert tour.
"Scorpio Season is coming… but first, The Lifetimes Tour in LONDON NIGHT 1! BEYOND excited," the American singer-songwriter captioned her post.
Alongside the announcement, the Roar singer also dropped a carousel of images featuring herself, wearing a sleeveless black top, which she paired with matching pants.
To elevate her rockstar look, the 40-year-old critically acclaimed singer opted for matching shoes and a stunning silver necklace.
About Katy Perry's The Lifetimes Tour:
For those unaware, Katy Perry commenced her The Lifetimes Tour on April 23 and will conclude on December 7 this year.
She has been promoting her seventh studio album, 143, through this concert tour.
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau steamy date:
This update from Katy comes after she was spotted cuddling and sharing PDA-filled moments during her steamy date with her rumored beau, Justin Trudeau.
The pop star and former Canadian Prime Minister were seen sharing a warm hug on the upper deck of the 24-metre vessel, marking the first sighting of the couple since they began dating this year.
However, neither the singer, who parted ways with her former partner, Orlando Bloom, this year, nor Justin Trudeau has yet to confirm her relationship status with Justin Trudeau, who finalised his separation from ex-wife, Sophie Grégoire, in August 2023.