Brad Pitt's 'F1: The Movie' gets global streaming date on Apple TV+

'F1: The Movie' has been named the highest-grossing original of 2025 so far

  By Hania Jamil
Apple Original Films, F1: The Movie, has finally received a global Apple TV+ streaming date, over three months after the theatrical release.

On Monday, October 13, it was revealed that the sports film will be released on the streaming giant on December 12.

F1 has left a prominent mark in the film industry, as it became the highest-grossing original 2025 so far, and with $629 million, it has also been titled the highest-grossing film for Apple Original Films.

Based on Formula 1, the movie starred Brad Pitt and was directed by Joseph Kosinski.

"It's been thrilling to see audiences around the world embrace F1: The Movie in theatres," said producer Jerry Bruckheimer. 

He added, "Now, we're beyond excited to bring this exhilarating, cinematic ride to fans everywhere through Apple TV's unparalleled global reach. Partnering with Apple and Formula 1 has been an incredible journey, and we're proud that even more viewers, from every corner of the world, will get to experience the heart-pounding action and passion that defines F1."

Brad plays Sonny Hayes, F1's most promising phenom of the 1990s until an accident on the track nearly ended his career.

Decades later, he's approached by his former teammate Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem), owner of a struggling team on the verge of collapse. 

Ruben convinces Sonny to come back for one last shot at saving the team and being the best in the world.

The sports film also stars Damson Idris, who play Brad's rookie teammate, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies and Kim Bodnia and was shot during actual Grand Prix weekends last year, as the team competed against the titans of the sport. 

In addition to Bruckheimer, Kosinski produces with Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Chad Oman.

